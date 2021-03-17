Music & Nightlife poll winners | Best of Chicago 2020

Some business to get out of the way: the reader poll results were determined by you, the readers! If you're angry about the results, you only have yourselves to blame! Let this be a reminder to keep a close eye on when voting begins next year so you can campaign for your favorites to get the top spot. Or better yet, share your own losses and gains on social media and tag us @Chicago_Reader with the hashtags #bestofchi and #BoC2020. Tell us what made your year worthwhile, shine a light on the people, places, and things that helped you survive, and we'll share with our followers. I should also acknowledge that a lot of writers' picks skew to the north side, in part because we weren't leaving our homes and that's where many of us live. It's something we recognize and are always working on changing—I hope this encourages all folks reading this to look beyond those borders.
Best blues band
Buddy Guy
Runner-up: Devil in a Woodpile
Best classical group
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Runner-up: Eighth Blackbird
Best country band
The Henhouse Prowlers
Runner-up: The Lawrence Peters Outfit
Best DJ
Scary Lady Sarah
Runner-up: DJ Ca$h Era
Best drive-in concert
Vic Mensa, Lakeshore Drive-In
Runner-up: Jeff Tweedy, Drive Inn
Best drive-in concert series
FitzGerald's
Runner-up: Lakeshore Drive-In
Best gig poster designer
Clare Byrne
Runner-up: Jay Ryan
Best hip-hop artist
Noname
Runner-up: Chance the Rapper
Best hip-hop group
Pivot Gang
Runner-up: Glitter Moneyyy
Best hip-hop party
Slo 'Mo
Runner-up: Glitter Fest
Best hip-hop producer
Peter Cottontale
Runner-up: Montana Macks
Best house music DJ
Derrick Carter
Runner-up: The Chosen Few
Best international/world music act
Dos Santos
Runner-up: Dawn Xiana Moon
Best jazz band
Angel Bat Dawid & tha Brothahood
Runner-up: Chicago Cellar Boys
Best jazz musician
Makaya McCraven
Runner-up: Angel Bat Dawid
Best livestream concert series
The Hideout
Runner-up: Music Friendly Distancing, the Empty Bottle
Best local album of the year
Dehd, Flower of Devotion
Runner-up: Gramps the Vamp, Keeper of the Void
Best local label
Bloodshot Records
Runner-up: Sooper Records
Best metal band
Bongripper
Runner-up: Pelican
Best music podcast
Sound Opinions
Runner-up: CHIRP artist interviews
Best new band
Glitter Moneyyy
Runner-up: Gazebo Effect
Best outdoor music venue
FitzGerald's
Runner-up: Pritzker Pavilion
Best pop artist
Nnamdï
Runner-up: SuperKnova
Best punk band
Rise Against
Runner-up: Ganser
Best R&B artist
Jamila Woods
Runner-up: Jordanna
Best recording studio
Electrical Audio
Runner-up: Uptown Recording
Best rock band
Wilco
Runner-up: Beach Bunny
Best singer-songwriter
Jamila Woods
Runner-up: Kara Jackson
