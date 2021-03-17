City Life poll winners | Best of Chicago 2020

Some business to get out of the way: the reader poll results were determined by you, the readers! If you're angry about the results, you only have yourselves to blame! Let this be a reminder to keep a close eye on when voting begins next year so you can campaign for your favorites to get the top spot. Or better yet, share your own losses and gains on social media and tag us @Chicago_Reader with the hashtags #bestofchi and #BoC2020. Tell us what made your year worthwhile, shine a light on the people, places, and things that helped you survive, and we'll share with our followers. I should also acknowledge that a lot of writers' picks skew to the north side, in part because we weren't leaving our homes and that's where many of us live. It's something we recognize and are always working on changing—I hope this encourages all folks reading this to look beyond those borders.
Review the closed ballot to see all the finalists.
Best activist
Jahmal Cole
Runner-up: Miracle Boyd
Best advocacy organization
My Block, My Hood, My City
Runner-up: Brave Space Alliance
Best alderman
Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez
Runner-up: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa
Best animal rescue organization
PAWS Chicago
Runner-up: One Tail at a Time
Best block club
My Block, My Hood, My City
Runner-up: South Shore United Block Club Organization
Best blog
Block Club Chicago
Runner-up: CHIRP Radio
Best chamber of commerce
Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce
Runner-up: Andersonville Chamber of Commerce
Best charity
Greater Chicago Food Depository
Runner-up: Brave Space Alliance
Best Chicago Instagram account to follow
@chicagofoodauthority
Runner-up: @barrybutler9
Best Chicagoan to follow on Twitter
@ChiPartyAunt
Runner-up: @Jillhopkins
Best coworking space
The Honeycomb Network
Runner-up: Ampersand
Best elected official in Chicago
Lori Lightfoot
Runner-up: Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez
Best elected official in Cook County
Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez
Runner-up: Lori Lightfoot
Best e-mail newsletter
Block Club Chicago
Runner-up: The Rundown from WBEZ
Best federal officeholder from Illinois
Tammy Duckworth
Runner-up: Lauren Underwood
Best lawyer
Legal Aid Chicago
Runner-up: Ramsin Canon
Best local TV broadcast news
Morning News on WGN
Runner-up: Chicago Tonight on WTTW
Best Lori Lightfoot fuckup
Anjanette Young raid cover-up
Runner-up: Being a cop
Best north-side neighborhood
Logan Square
Runner-up: Andersonville
Best overall radio station
WBEZ
Runner-up: WXRT
Best podcast
Singles Only
Runner-up: Crushes! with Deanna Ortiz
Best podcast host
Ben Joravsky, The Ben Joravsky Show
Runner-up: James VanOsdol, Car Con Carne
Best radio DJ
Lin Brehmer
Runner-up: Jill Hopkins
Best south-side neighborhood
Pilsen
Runner-up: Hyde Park
Best state elected official
Tammy Duckworth
Runner-up: J.B. Pritzker
Best suburb
Evanston
Runner-up: Oak Park
Best tour
Chicago Architecture Center boat tour
Runner-up: Chicago Detours
Best west-side neighborhood
Humboldt Park
Runner-up: West Town
