City Life poll winners | Best of Chicago 2020

Some business to get out of the way: the reader poll results were determined by you, the readers! If you're angry about the results, you only have yourselves to blame! Let this be a reminder to keep a close eye on when voting begins next year so you can campaign for your favorites to get the top spot. Or better yet, share your own losses and gains on social media and tag us @Chicago_Reader with the hashtags #bestofchi and #BoC2020. Tell us what made your year worthwhile, shine a light on the people, places, and things that helped you survive, and we'll share with our followers. I should also acknowledge that a lot of writers' picks skew to the north side, in part because we weren't leaving our homes and that's where many of us live. It's something we recognize and are always working on changing—I hope this encourages all folks reading this to look beyond those borders.

Review the closed ballot to see all the finalists.

Best activist

Jahmal Cole

Runner-up: Miracle Boyd

Best advocacy organization

My Block, My Hood, My City

Runner-up: Brave Space Alliance

Best alderman

Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez

Runner-up: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

Best animal rescue organization

PAWS Chicago

Runner-up: One Tail at a Time

Best block club

My Block, My Hood, My City

Runner-up: South Shore United Block Club Organization

Best blog

Block Club Chicago

Runner-up: CHIRP Radio

Best chamber of commerce

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce

Runner-up: Andersonville Chamber of Commerce

Best charity

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Runner-up: Brave Space Alliance

Best Chicago Instagram account to follow

@chicagofoodauthority

Runner-up: @barrybutler9

Best Chicagoan to follow on Twitter

@ChiPartyAunt

Runner-up: @Jillhopkins

Best coworking space

The Honeycomb Network

Runner-up: Ampersand

Best elected official in Chicago

Lori Lightfoot

Runner-up: Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez

Best elected official in Cook County

Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez

Runner-up: Lori Lightfoot

Best e-mail newsletter

Block Club Chicago

Runner-up: The Rundown from WBEZ

Best federal officeholder from Illinois

Tammy Duckworth

Runner-up: Lauren Underwood

Best lawyer

Legal Aid Chicago

Runner-up: Ramsin Canon

Best local TV broadcast news

Morning News on WGN

Runner-up: Chicago Tonight on WTTW

Best Lori Lightfoot fuckup

Anjanette Young raid cover-up

Runner-up: Being a cop

Best north-side neighborhood

Logan Square

Runner-up: Andersonville

Best overall radio station

WBEZ

Runner-up: WXRT

Best podcast

Singles Only

Runner-up: Crushes! with Deanna Ortiz

Best podcast host

Ben Joravsky, The Ben Joravsky Show

Runner-up: James VanOsdol, Car Con Carne

Best radio DJ

Lin Brehmer

Runner-up: Jill Hopkins

Best south-side neighborhood

Pilsen

Runner-up: Hyde Park

Best state elected official

Tammy Duckworth

Runner-up: J.B. Pritzker

Best suburb

Evanston

Runner-up: Oak Park

Best tour

Chicago Architecture Center boat tour

Runner-up: Chicago Detours

Best west-side neighborhood

Humboldt Park

Runner-up: West Town

