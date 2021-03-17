Cannabis poll winners | Best of Chicago 2020

Some business to get out of the way: the reader poll results were determined by you, the readers! If you're angry about the results, you only have yourselves to blame! Let this be a reminder to keep a close eye on when voting begins next year so you can campaign for your favorites to get the top spot. Or better yet, share your own losses and gains on social media and tag us @Chicago_Reader with the hashtags #bestofchi and #BoC2020. Tell us what made your year worthwhile, shine a light on the people, places, and things that helped you survive, and we'll share with our followers. I should also acknowledge that a lot of writers' picks skew to the north side, in part because we weren't leaving our homes and that's where many of us live. It's something we recognize and are always working on changing—I hope this encourages all folks reading this to look beyond those borders.
Review the closed ballot to see all the finalists.
Best cannabis chef
Mindy Segal
Runner-up: Manny Mendoza
Best Cannabis company to work for
Cresco Labs
Runner-up: Green Thumb Industries
Best clinic to get a medical card
Mauricio A. Consalter
Runner-up: Innovative Express Care
Best concentrate
Cresco Rollins Live Budder
Runner-up: Rythm
Best edible
Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles
Runner-up: Incredibles
Best grow support group
Medical Cannabis DIY
Runner-up: Chicago Roots Hydroponics + Organics
Best Home Grow Supply Shop/Service
Chicago Roots Hydroponics + Organics
Runner-up: Brew & Grow
Best infused gummies
Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles
Runner-up: Wana by Grassroots
Best local CBD source
Half Day CBD
Runner-up: Higher Healing
Best medical budtender
Quinn Stifler at Dispensary 33
Runner-up: Brandon Sherlock at Rise Niles
Best medical cannabis dispensary
Dispensary 33
Runner-up: Sunnyside
Best pain relief balm
Avexia Pain Relief Balm Harmony 1:1
Runner-up: PTS Pure Essentials Body Oil
Best place to buy pipes and bongs
Sunnyside
Runner-up: Canna Bella Lux
Best rec dispensary
Dispensary 33
Runner-up: Greenhouse Skokie
Best strain for enhanced sexual pleasure
Ice Cream Cake
Runner-up: Afternoon Delight #7
Best strain for pain relief
Orange Herijuana
Runner-up: Cresco Face Mints
Best strain for relief of anxiety
Kosher Kush
Runner-up: Cresco LA Wedding Pop
Best strain for sleep
Cresco Bio Jesus
Runner-up: Bubba Fett
Most socially conscious cannabis company in Illinois
Cresco Labs
Runner-up: Green Thumb Industries
