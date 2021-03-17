Buy Local poll winners | Best of Chicago 2020

Some business to get out of the way: the reader poll results were determined by you, the readers! If you're angry about the results, you only have yourselves to blame! Let this be a reminder to keep a close eye on when voting begins next year so you can campaign for your favorites to get the top spot. Or better yet, share your own losses and gains on social media and tag us @Chicago_Reader with the hashtags #bestofchi and #BoC2020. Tell us what made your year worthwhile, shine a light on the people, places, and things that helped you survive, and we'll share with our followers. I should also acknowledge that a lot of writers' picks skew to the north side, in part because we weren't leaving our homes and that's where many of us live. It's something we recognize and are always working on changing—I hope this encourages all folks reading this to look beyond those borders.
Best apartment finder
Craigslist
Runner-up: Domu
Best auto dealership
Berman Subaru
Runner-up: Honda of Downtown Chicago
Best auto repair shop
Ashland Tire & Auto
Runner-up: Speedline
Best bicycle shop
Working Bikes
Runner-up: Uptown Bikes
Best bookstore
Women & Children First
Runner-up: Semicolon Bookstore
Best boutique for men
Cowboys and Astronauts
Runner-up: Hazel
Best boutique for women
Hazel
Runner-up: Milk Handmade
Best comics shop
AlleyCat Comics
Runner-up: Quimby's
Best dancewear shop
Chicago Dance Supply
Runner-up: Gnat Glitter Kink
Best financial institution/bank
Wintrust
Runner-up: Kambs Jennings Group of Compass Mortgage
Best financial planner
Liz Krebs
Runner-up: Stephanie Zaide
Best florist
Flowers for Dreams
Runner-up: Fleur
Best garden store
Gethsemane Garden Center
Runner-up: Adams & Son Gardens
Best hair salon
Twisted Scissors
Runner-up: Penny Lane Studios
Best home furnishings
Brown Elephant
Runner-up: District
Best home garden supply
Gethsemane Garden Center
Runner-up: Adams & Son Gardens
Best jewelry store
The Silver Room
Runner-up: Bryn Mawr Jewelry
Best kids' clothing
The Red Balloon Co.
Runner-up: Peach Fuzz
Best landscape company
City Grange
Runner-up: Christy Webber Landscapes
Best local clothing designer
Hallie Borden of Milk Handmade
Runner-up: Seeker Intimates
Best motorcycle shop
Motoworks
Runner-up: Federal Moto
Best pet adoption/shelter
PAWS Chicago
Runner-up: One Tail at a Time
Best pet store
Urban Pooch
Runner-up: Jameson Loves Danger
Best picture framing store
Foursided
Runner-up: Blackbird Gallery + Framing
Best place to buy local wares
Andersonville Galleria
Runner-up: Foursided
Best place to get married
Chicago Cultural Center
Runner-up: City Hall
Best real estate agent
Liz Jones at Keller Williams OneChicago
Runner-up: Michelle Schroeder at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
Best real estate company
@properties
Runner-up: Compass
Best record store
Reckless Records
Runner-up: Laurie's Planet of Sound
Best recovery center
Howard Brown Health
Runner-up: Hazelden Betty Ford
Best resale shop
Brown Elephant
Runner-up: Village Discount Outlet
Best sex toy shop
Early to Bed
Runner-up: The Pleasure Chest
Best shoe store
Fleet Feet
Runner-up: Lori's Shoes
Best streetwear brand
Fat Tiger Workshop
Runner-up: ChicagoMidwestMade
Best tattoo artist
Esther Garcia
Runner-up: Jonathan Watson
Best tattoo shop
Great Lakes Tattoo
Runner-up: Deluxe Tattoo
Best t-shirt shop
Strange Cargo
Runner-up: Transit Tees
Best veterinarian
Uptown Animal Hospital
Runner-up: Blum Animal Hospital
Best vintage store
Lost Girls Vintage
Runner-up: Broadway Antique Market
Best western wear
Alcala's Western Wear
Runner-up: Ace High Vintage
