Benefits, Cold Waves, and makeup 

For this week’s roundup, I’ve got two calls for the public to help out and support our Chicago neighbors. In late August, ice cream vendor Isidro “Chiro” Alvarez was robbed while pushing his cart in McKinley Park. The Chicago Police Department issued out video stills of the incident to help find the culprits (as seen here at the McKinley Park News website) but neighbors and friends also jumped into action to help Alvarez recoup his losses. A GoFundMe was created and on Saturday, the sneaker and streetwear store Counterfit is hosting an outdoor auction and benefit for Alvarez and other vendors at its location in Gage Park. Art and merchandise from the store and other sponsors including artists associated with the Graff Games collective will be on the block. More information is available at the group’s Facebook event.
And the Chicago Black Drag Council (a group that emerged from a series of conversations and a town hall that happened in June to respond to allegations of racism in Chicago’s drag community) has teamed up with the Hyde Park-based Brave Space Alliance to organize their first Makeup Drive. The organizations are collecting new and unopened items like makeup brushes, eyebrow pencils, lipsticks, and more to be distributed to participants of Brave Space Alliance’s Sex Worker Advocacy and Safety Group as well as to BIPOC trans people in Chicago. You can drop off donations at two north-side locations this weekend: Roscoe’s Tavern at 3356 N. Halsted (from noon-10 PM both Saturday and Sunday) and at Replay in Andersonville at 5358 N. Clark (from noon-11 PM both days).
