Belkis Ayón retrospective, the International Women's Day Festival, and more to do this weekend 

This weekend we spring forward, so the days are about to get a whole lot brighter. Celebrate the daylight with something from our list of recommended things to do.



Through 4/11: Artist Tony Tasset's solo exhibition "The Weight" features new sculptures that look at the innermost human psyche through assemblage and assortment. Tue-Fri 10 AM-6 PM, Sat 11 AM-5 PM, Kavi Gupta, 219 N. Elizabeth, kavigupta.com, free.

click to enlarge 90-Second Newbery Film Festival

v