Belkis Ayón retrospective, the International Women's Day Festival, and more to do this weekend 

This weekend we spring forward, so the days are about to get a whole lot brighter. Celebrate the daylight with something from our list of recommended things to do.
Through 5/24: "NKAME: A Retrospective of Cuban Printmaker Belkis Ayón (1967–1999)"
Through 4/11: Artist Tony Tasset's solo exhibition "The Weight" features new sculptures that look at the innermost human psyche through assemblage and assortment. Tue-Fri 10 AM-6 PM, Sat 11 AM-5 PM, Kavi Gupta, 219 N. Elizabeth, kavigupta.com, free.
is the first in the U.S. for the late Cuban visual artist. Mon–Fri 10 AM–7 PM, Sat–Sun 10 AM–5 PM, Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington, chicago.gov, free.
Fri 3/6:
Singer-songwriter and bassist Meshell Ndegeocello
talks with poet, actor, and performing artist Staceyann Chin. ASL interpretation will be available. 7 PM, Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago, mcachicago.org, walk up tickets only on a first come, first served basis.
3/6-4/26:
The story of "Big Edie" and "Little Edie" Bouvier Beale, aunt and cousin, respectively, to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, was first told in an acclaimed 1975 documentary by Albert and David Maysles. Book writer Doug Wright, composer Scott Frankel, and lyricist Michael Korie adapted it for the 2006 musical Grey Gardens
, set in 1941 and 1973, which traces their lives from high society to living among garbage and raccoons on the East Hampton estate of the title. Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 7 PM, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theater, 721 Howard, Evanston, theo-u.com, previews 3/6-3/14, $35; regular run 3/15-4/26, $42-$54 ($5 discount for seniors and students). Optional dinner available for $29 (advance reservations required).
Sat 3/7:
Stand-up Kate O'Connor presents Pee Is Stored in the Balls
, a night of comedy and some of the things on the Internet that keep her up at night, complete with her own hot takes. 7 PM, Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, hideoutchicago.com, $8.
Sat 3/7:
The International Women's Day Festival
is a celebration featuring music from Cathy Richardson’s Goddesses of Rock, Katie Todd, Sandra Antongiorgi, Naomi Ashley, and Cathie Van Wert in both FitzGerald’s main club and SideBar, food by Mulata Kitchen, and a variety of vendors. 8:30 PM, FitzGerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt, fitzgeraldsnightclub.com, $20.
3/7-3/28:
A dozen local sex-working artists showcase their work at
the SWOP-Chicago exhibition, Chicago Sex Workers Art Show 2020
. Opening reception Fri 3/7, 6-10 PM. Mon 6-9 PM, Tue-Wed 6-7 PM, Thu-Fri 5-8 PM, Agitator Gallery, 1112 N. Ashland, agitatorgallery.com, free.
3/7-4/12: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play
is Jocelyn Bioh's comedy about a "queen bee" at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school in the 1980s whose aspirations to compete for the Miss Universe title are undone by the arrival of a new student was a hit off-Broadway. Lili-Anne Brown, who staged last season's Lottery Day
for the Goodman, returns to the theater for this production. Wed 7:30 PM, Thu and 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 2 and 8 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Sun 3/8 and 3/22, 7:30 PM; Tue 3/31, 7:30 PM; Sat 3/7, 8 PM only; Thu 3/12 and 3/26, 7:30 PM only, Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, goodmantheatre.org, $20-$70.
click to enlarge
-
90-Second Newbery Film Festival
Sun 3/8:
It's the ninth annual 90-Second Newbery Film Festival
, the children’s video contest features short films created by kids that tell the stories of Newbery-winning books like Charlotte’s Web
, A Wrinkle in Time
, and more. 1:45 PM, Harold Washington Library, Pritzker Auditorium, 400 S. State, 90secondnewbery.com, free.
Sun 3/8:
Original stories, poetry, spoken word, and narratives are presented by Fehinty African Theatre Ensemble at WORD DEY!
A market of vendors will be selling their wares starting at 1:30 PM in the theater lobby. 3 PM, Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield, arts.uchicago.edu/apl/glpac, $25, $20 in advance.
Sun 3/8:
Greg-O and crew members will be playing Lumpen Radio’s new game show, Quiz-O
, live! Apply here
to be a Quiz-O
contestant. 7 PM, Pleasant House Pub, 2119 S. Halsted, lumpenradio.com, free. v