November 04, 2020 Music | Music Feature

Bandcamp Friday soldiers on 

The nation may be diseased and broken, but you can still use your music dollars to do a small kindness for artists and labels.

bandcamp_friday_web_1_.jpg

I'm not going to pretend I'm thinking about much besides yesterday's election. Even if Biden squeaks this one out, the country still has to contend with the fact that nearly half its electorate supports a president openly calling for a fascist coup. And I'll never understand why millions of Illinois voters rejected the Fair Tax amendment, which would've benefited workers who've already suffered and lost so much during the pandemic—now the state will close its budget gaps without troubling the rich, so get ready for more service cuts and new burdens for those least able to pay. In between flashes of panic about our fragile democracy, I like to think about how I can improve the lives of those around me.

It's a small thing, but so-called Bandcamp Fridays can make a real difference for independent musicians and labels—and the next one is coming up on November 6. For these 24-hour periods, the beloved digital music retailer passes along its usual 10 to 15 percent share of sales revenue. Bandcamp began this practice shortly after COVID-19 brought live music to a halt in March, and listeners spent $4.3 million on the site that first day. Since May, the first Friday of each month has been "Bandcamp Friday," and they'll continue at least through December.

In my own Bandcamp Friday tradition, I've rounded up links to the past month's Reader coverage of music you can buy through the platform. We cover a ton of ground in the music section, so I suspect you'll be able to discover at least one new release to love. I also recommend revisiting my Bandcamp roundups from March, May, June, July, August, September, and October—they total hundreds of releases, which ought to be enough music to drown out the ceaseless updates about ballot counts for as long as you need. These guides not only provide helpful windows into the rich trove of music on Bandcamp but also double as cross sections of the Reader's archives of great music writing.

Angry Blackmen, Headshots!

Jim Baker, Keefe Jackson, and Julian Kirshner, So Glossy and So Thin

Nate Barksdale, Summer Was Over Before It Started

BBsitters Club, BBsitters Club & Party

Bless the Mad, Bless the Mad

Brandy, The Gift of Repetition

Chris Connelly and Jessica Gallo, "Prayer" (tribute to Bill Rieflin)

Contorno, Won't Be Gone

Cordoba, Specter

Crippled Black Phoenix, Ellengæst

Food House, Food House

Fraxiom, Music and Feeling Cool and Normal

Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Agüita

Zachary Good and Lia Kohl, Standing Lenticular

Laura Jane Grace, Stay Alive

Growing Concerns Poetry Collective, Big Dark Bright Futures

Mary Halvorson's Code Girl, Artlessly Falling

Judith Hamann, Shaking Studies and Music for Cello and Humming

Loraine James, Nothing

Mohawk Johnson, Fire-Type

Rich Jones & Montana Macks, How Do You Sleep at Night?

Adrianne Lenker, Songs and Instrumentals

Lifeguard, Dive

Molasses, Through the Hollow

Mooner, The Alternate Universe of Love

Sen Morimoto, Sen Morimoto

Mr. Bungle, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo

Aquiles Navarro & Tcheser Holmes, Heritage of the Invisible II

Tawny Newsome & Bethany Thomas, Material Flats

No Slogan, Daggers

Nonlocal Forecast, Holographic Universe(s?)!

Optic Sink, Optic Sink

Lama Lobsang Palden and Jim Becker, Compassion

Pallbearer, Forgotten Days

Pool Holograph, Love Touched Time and Time Began to Sweat

Frankie "Hollywood" Rodriguez, 555 soundtrack

Secret Drum Band, Chuva

Shamir, Shamir

Sheet Ghosts, Did It Ever Happen?

Matthew Shipp Trio, The Unidentifiable

Spirit Adrift, Enlightened in Eternity

Star, Violence Against Star

Dayna Stephens Quartet, Right Now! Live at the Village Vanguard

Sumac, May You Be Held

Sun Ra Arkestra, Swirling

Tricky, Fall to Pieces

Jeff Tweedy, Love Is the King

The Twilite Tone, The Clearing

Quattracenta, II

Various artists, Distort Midwest 2020

Various artists, Mini MIDI Mixtape

Various artists, New Neighborhoods

Verbal Kent & the Other Guys, The Blade of the Short Cut  v

