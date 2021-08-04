Bandcamp Fridays are back, at least for the rest of 2021 

For most of the pandemic, I've been making sure to spend some time and money on Bandcamp every time a Bandcamp Friday rolls around. On the first Friday of most months since March 2020, the platform has passed along its usual cut of sales, in the process earning itself tons of positive exposure and incentivizing fans to help artists and labels offset revenue losses due to COVID-related venue shutdowns. According to a recent blog post by Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond, the 13 Bandcamp Fridays so far have resulted in a total of $56 million in sales.
Bandcamp Fridays appeared to end this spring—until this past weekend, May 7 was the final date announced. Fortunately, this turns out to have been just a pause, rather than a full stop, and beginning with Friday, August 6, Bandcamp Fridays will continue through the end of 2021. Even if it turns out that December really is the last one this time, though, Bandcamp will remain a good choice for supporting artists and labels—as Diamond points out, during Bandcamp Fridays an average of 93 percent of the money spent reaches the artist or label (after processing fees), and on an ordinary day that number is 82 percent.
As I always do, I've tried to round up everything the Reader has published that covers a release available on Bandcamp. Since this time my search would have to span three months, not just one, it would've resulted in a pretty huge list if I'd been as exhaustive as possible—so for your sanity (and mine), I restricted myself to album reviews and feature-length stories. If you were actually hoping for a huge list, well, you can always dig into our archives for more coverage of Bandcamp releases. And of course we've published 13 Bandcamp roundups already—four from this year plus nine from 2020 (all linked in the December 2020 post). Wherever you get your ideas, make sure you carve out a little time on Friday to find something new.
Arthhur, Occult Fractures
Astrachan, Astrachan
Bachelor, Doomin' Sun
Angel Bat Dawid, Hush Harbor Mixtape Vol. 1: Doxology
Jaimie Branch's Fly or Die, Fly or Die Live
Anthony Braxton, 12 Comp (ZIM) 2017
Canal Irreal, Canal Irreal
Chord, Imperfect Authentic Cadence
Colleen, The Tunnel and the Clearing
Thomas Comerford, Introverts
Cumbie, EP
Lucy Dacus, Home Video
DJ C, Do Radly
DJ Manny, Signals in My Head
Drama, Dance Without Me
Dinosaur Jr., Sweep It Into Space
Sandy Ewen, Keith Rowe, and Damon Smith / Gooseberry Marmalade, Houston 2012
August Fanon & Defcee, We Dressed the City With Our Names
Fuubutsushi, Fuubutsushi (風物詩), Setsubun (節分), Yamawarau (山笑う)
Ganser, Look at the Sun
Great Deceivers, Great Deceivers
Jean-Luc Guionnet, L'épaisseur de L'air
Hide, Interior Terror
Izzy True, Our Beautiful Baby World
Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee
Jyroscope & Montana Macks, Happy Medium
Liam Kazar, Due North
King Woman, Celestial Blues
Roy Kinsey, Juke Skywalker Vol. 1
Quin Kirchner, The Shadows and the Light
Koeosaeme, Annulus
L'Rain, Fatigue
Les Filles de Illighadad, At Pioneer Works
Lovesliescrushing, Bloweyelashwish, Girl Echo Suns Veils, Xuvetyn
Mike Lust, Demented Wings
Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime
Monobody, Comma
Georgia Anne Muldrow, Vweto III
Nadja, Luminous Rot
Nature's Neighbor, Otherside
Paper Mice, 1-800-MONDAYS
Perturbator, Lustful Sacraments
Pixel Grip, Arena
Emily Jane Powers, Isometry
Sage, the 64th Wonder, Hierophant
The Scientists, Negativity
Hyunhye Seo, Strands
Devin Shaffer, In My Dreams I'm There
Mark Solotroff, Not Everybody Makes It
Spectacular Diagnostics, Natural Mechanics
Split Single, Amplificado
Squirrel Flower, Planet (i)
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Superwolves
Yasser Tejeda, Interior
Torres, Thirstier
Udababy, Udababy
Ulna, Oea
Various artists, Arc Mountain
Various artists, Punks in Peoria
Various artists, Situation Chicago
Various artists, Situation Chicago 2
Woongi, Fruits of the Midi
Yautja, The Lurch v
