Bandcamp Friday returns for 2021 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
When COVID-19 pulled the rug out from under live music in March, Bandcamp responded by passing along its usual share of revenue to artists and labels for a 24-hour period. As the pandemic wore on, the website did this eight more times, establishing the first Friday of the month as "Bandcamp Friday." Customers were incentivized to buy music when they knew more of their money would reach the people they were trying to supports, and they spent a total of $40 million on those nine days.
In December, Bandcamp announced that Bandcamp Fridays would take January off, then resume in February. As I've done for previous installments, I've combed through recent Reader album reviews, features, and news stories to compile a list of releases you can buy on Bandcamp this Friday (or any day thereafter). I also recommend revisiting my posts from March, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December; there's more than enough music to fill your days till March's Bandcamp Friday.
7Cicadae, The Notes
Battle Hag, Celestial Tyrant
Cam Be, Summer in September
Beautifulish, Beautifulish
Blind Adam & the Federal League, "An Act of Desperation"
Boris with Merzbow, 2R0I2P0
Patricia Brennan, Maquishti
Buggin, Buggin Out
Casper McFadden, Audio Diary
Cinchel, Arcane Object
Cinco de Gatos, Epiphany Wants to Come Home
Cookie, Borderline
Crazy Doberman, Two Tales of Lost Witness Marks
Tim Daisy, Sereno and Room to Breathe
Tim Daisy & Ikue Mori, Light and Shade
DJ Corey, DJ Corey Vol #1
DJ Earl, Bass + Funk & Soul
Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger, Force Majeure
Steve Earle & the Dukes, J.T.
Electric Hydra, Electric Hydra
엔도 Endo, Gemini
Josephine Foster, No Harm Done
Freddie Old Soul, The First People
Good Willsmith, HausLive 2: Good Willsmith at Sleeping Village, 4/25/2019
Grayceon, Mothers Weavers Vultures
Jason Hawk Harris, Love & the Dark
Harvey Waters, Air Sits Heavy
Hospital Bracelet, South Loop Summer
Hushdrops, Volume One
Kara Jackson, Xmas Demos
Jesu, Conqueror
Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby; A Portable Model Of; How Memory Works; Live in Chicago, 1999; The Gap; So Much Staying Alive and Lovelessness; Joan of Arc, Dick Cheney, Mark Twain; Presents Guitar Duets; Eventually, All at Once; Boo! Human; Flowers; Life Like; Oh Brother; Joan of Arc Presents: Joan of Arc; Joan of Arc; Testimonium Songs; He's Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land in His Hands; 1984
Mia Joy, "Haha"
Jungheim, This Might Be Healing
Jusell, Prymek, Sage, Shiroishi, Fuubutsushi
Katatonia, Dead Air
The Keener Family, Hold Me Close
Daniel Knox, Half Heart: Songs From Twin Peaks
Live Skull, Dangerous Visions
Local Nobodies, See What Happens
Marv & Rindy Ross / Quarterflash, A Better World
Megalophobe, Music for Resistance Fantasies
The Miyumi Project, The Best of the Miyumi Project
Moğollar, Anatolian Sun
Sen Morimoto, Sen Morimoto
Jon Mueller, Family Secret
Matt Muse, Love & Nappyness
Nnamdï, Black Plight
Neptunian Maximalism, Éons
New Goo, Picture of a Picture
Old Growth, Mossweaver
Orwell, Orwell 1995
Owls, Owls
Matt Piet, City in a Garden and (Pentimento)
Piss Piss Piss Moan Moan Moan, Piss Piss Piss Moan Moan Moan
The Primeridian & Rashid Hadee, Prime Diesel
Professor Downfall, Sol and EADJ
Reality Anonymous, The Ghost Host Vol. 1
Rempis/Piet/Daisy, Throw Tomatoes
Running, Running
Säge, the 64th Wonder, The Gods Here Are Stupid
Shame, Drunk Tank Pink
Snooze, Still
Sonny Falls, All That Has Come Apart / Once Did Not Exist
Sour, Sour
Understudy, Disgrace
Various artists, Angry Peasants: Volume 10
Various artists, Art Is Love, Vol. 1
Various artists, For a Life of Sin: Insurgent Chicago Country
Various artists, Situationchicago
Various artists, Warm Violet: A Compilation for Chicago Community Jail Support
Viagra Boys, Welfare Jazz
White Suns, The Lower Way
Yagalith, March 8, 2020
Mars Williams, Mars Williams presents An Ayler Xmas Vol. 4: Chicago vs N.Y.C. v
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!