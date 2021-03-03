Bandcamp Fridays approach their first birthday 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
If you're a fan of an independent musician who's been trying to cobble together a living without touring or gig income, or if you're just generally concerned with artists' well-being during the pandemic, you probably already know about Bandcamp Fridays. But just in case, here are the basics: on the first Friday of most months since last March, digital music retailer Bandcamp has been passing along its usual cut of sales to artists and labels. By incentivizing fans to spend during these 24-hour periods, Bandcamp hopes to provide musicians some financial relief until the pandemic eases its grip. During the nine Bandcamp Fridays in 2020, sales on the site totaled $40 million.
The Reader has made a habit of rounding up all the music available via Bandcamp that's appeared in the paper's coverage since the previous Bandcamp Friday. I hope you not only give these releases your ear but also read what our contributors wrote about them. And if you want more, I highly recommend checking out our Bandcamp roundups from March, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, and February. Happy listening!
Alkilith, The Shores of Evermeet
Azita, Glen Echo
Beach Bunny, Blame Game
Black Country, New Road, For the First Time
The Body, I've Seen All I Need to See
John Carpenter, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death
Casper McFadden, Stasis (Log)
Chris Crack, Might Delete Later
Casper Clausen, Better Way
Coffins, Defilements
Alex Cowling, Antarctica
Diagonal, Diagonal
Hospital Bracelet, South Loop Summer and Neutrality Acoustic
Harry James, Buy the Numbers
Dale Jenkins, Undesirable Element
KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl
Mechina, Siege
Roscoe Mitchell & Mike Reed, The Ritual and the Dance
Mogwai, As the Love Continues
Mukqs, My Most Personal Album to Date
Nervosa, Perpetual Chaos
The Notwist, Vertigo Days
Oux, Honeymood
Hali Palombo, Cylinder Loops
Rats on Rafts, Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs a Net of Rabbit Paths
Saint Ripley, God Complex
Archie Shepp & Jason Moran, Let My People Go
Sleaford Mods, Spare Ribs
Sol Patches, Vivid Image
Sueves, Tears of Joy
Aki Takase, Christian Weber, and Michael Griener, Auge
The Underflow, Instant Opaque Evening
USA/Mexico, Del Rio
Various artists, Warm Violet: A Compilation for Chicago Community Jail Support
Waltzer, Time Traveler
Layton Wu, Summertime Mixtape v
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!
Showing 1-1 of 1