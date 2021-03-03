 Bandcamp Fridays approach their first birthday | Music Feature | Chicago Reader

March 03, 2021 Music | Music Feature

Bandcamp Fridays approach their first birthday 

It’s terrible news that they’re still needed, but at least they’re still here.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

030421_bandcamp_friday_web.jpg

If you're a fan of an independent musician who's been trying to cobble together a living without touring or gig income, or if you're just generally concerned with artists' well-being during the pandemic, you probably already know about Bandcamp Fridays. But just in case, here are the basics: on the first Friday of most months since last March, digital music retailer Bandcamp has been passing along its usual cut of sales to artists and labels. By incentivizing fans to spend during these 24-hour periods, Bandcamp hopes to provide musicians some financial relief until the pandemic eases its grip. During the nine Bandcamp Fridays in 2020, sales on the site totaled $40 million.

The Reader has made a habit of rounding up all the music available via Bandcamp that's appeared in the paper's coverage since the previous Bandcamp Friday. I hope you not only give these releases your ear but also read what our contributors wrote about them. And if you want more, I highly recommend checking out our Bandcamp roundups from March, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, and February. Happy listening!

Alkilith, The Shores of Evermeet

Azita, Glen Echo

Beach Bunny, Blame Game

Black Country, New Road, For the First Time

The Body, I've Seen All I Need to See

John Carpenter, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death

Casper McFadden, Stasis (Log)

Chris Crack, Might Delete Later

Casper Clausen, Better Way

Coffins, Defilements

Alex Cowling, Antarctica

Diagonal, Diagonal

Hospital Bracelet, South Loop Summer and Neutrality Acoustic

Harry James, Buy the Numbers

Dale Jenkins, Undesirable Element

KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl

Mechina, Siege

Roscoe Mitchell & Mike Reed, The Ritual and the Dance

Mogwai, As the Love Continues

Mukqs, My Most Personal Album to Date

Nervosa, Perpetual Chaos

The Notwist, Vertigo Days

Oux, Honeymood

Hali Palombo, Cylinder Loops

Rats on Rafts, Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs a Net of Rabbit Paths

Saint Ripley, God Complex

Archie Shepp & Jason Moran, Let My People Go

Sleaford Mods, Spare Ribs

Sol Patches, Vivid Image

Sueves, Tears of Joy

Aki Takase, Christian Weber, and Michael Griener, Auge

The Underflow, Instant Opaque Evening

USA/Mexico, Del Rio

Various artists, Warm Violet: A Compilation for Chicago Community Jail Support

Waltzer, Time Traveler

Layton Wu, Summertime Mixtape  v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Feature »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

For Caprice Williams, the Journey is just beginning
‘The Long Dream’ and a labor nightmare
The last bastion
Azita has more to say and more ways to say it
Mister Kelly's is back in the limelight
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

03.03.21
Fillet of Solo
Performing Arts
Fillet of Solo
February 08
<i>Where Did We Sit on the Bus?</i>
Performing Arts
Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
February 22
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation