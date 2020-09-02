 The pandemic is still with us, so Bandcamp day is too | Music Feature | Chicago Reader

September 02, 2020 Music | Music Feature

The pandemic is still with us, so Bandcamp day is too 

And the Reader recommends 34 recent releases available through the online music retailer.

When COVID-19 took a wrecking ball to live music in March, digital retailer Bandcamp did a kindness for the independent artists and labels whose work it sells: for a 24-hour period, the site passed along its usual cut of revenue, which is generally 10 to 15 percent. On the first "Bandcamp day" the platform racked up $4.3 million in sales, which convinced it to make the initiative a regular thing—it'll continue to waive its cut on the first Friday of every month till at least the end of the year.

The sixth "Bandcamp day" is Friday, September 4. In what's become a minor tradition, I've combed through the Reader's recent music coverage to put together a handy list of releases you can buy through the platform—and each entry is linked to what we have to say about it. I hope this serves as an entry point to Bandcamp's vast catalog, which I'd encourage you to explore any day.

Aweful, Me Me Me

Bixiga 70, Quebra Cabeça

Alan Braufman, The Fire Still Burns

Davis, Ebony Maw

End Result, Let Them Eat Cake

Exotic Sin, Customer's Copy

Fantastic Negrito, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Ganser, Just Look at That Sky

Good Fuck, "6 Specific Ambiguous Losses" and Highway Galazozo Saint Christopher

Greenmachine, D.A.M.N.

Gulch, Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress

Half Gringa, Force to Reckon

Heavee, Trakpak Vol. 5

Hieroglyphic Being, The Pleiadian Agenda

High Spirits, Hard to Stop

Eiko Ishibashi, Hyakki Yagyō

J. Zunz, Hibiscus

The Knees, Posture

L.A. Witch, Play With Fire

Matmos, The Consuming Flame: Open Exercises in Group Form

Frank Okay, Errors

Angel Olsen, Whole New Mess

Zeena Parkins and Jeff Kolar, Scale

Phony, Knock Yourself Out

Pig Destroyer, The Octagonal Stairway

Primitive Man, Immersion

Spun Out, Touch the Sound

Thumbscrew, The Anthony Braxton Project

Traxman, "WAP Juked Out"

Ulcerate, Stare Into Death and Be Still

Steve Von Till, No Wilderness Deep Enough

Eli Winter, Unbecoming

Wye Oak, No Horizon  v

