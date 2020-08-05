The Reader has 56 places to start your shopping this Bandcamp day 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Last week, Music Ally published an interview with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where he suggested that artists upset with paltry streaming royalties should produce more music. "Some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape," Ek said. "Where you can't record music once every three to four years and think that's going to be enough." I can't speak to why people decide to pursue careers in music, but I'm pretty sure it's not so they can have a boss who devises a business model so broken that the only way they can hope to survive is by doubling or tripling the amount of work they release.
Bandcamp can't match Spotify's reach—it has just a tiny fraction of the streaming giant's user base—but because it sells music outright, each of its users represents the potential for a lot more artist income. Ever since COVID-19 disemboweled the live-music industry in March, shutting down touring revenue, Bandcamp has periodically waived its cut of sales so that all proceeds go directly to artists and labels. Friday, August 7, will be the fifth such "Bandcamp day."
An extra 10 or 15 percent from Bandcamp certainly won't replace musicians' lost income, but anecdotal evidence at least suggests that Bandcamp days incentivize enough buying binges to make a difference. On June's Bandcamp day, Chicago polymath Nnamdï released the EP Black Plight, which made more than $10,000 in 24 hours (he donated the proceeds to charitable causes). On the four previous Bandcamp days—in March, May, June, and July—artists and labels made more than $20 million total, many times more than they would have on ordinary Fridays.
I've once again rounded up all the Reader's recent recommendations of albums and EPs available through Bandcamp. Each one is linked to the Reader story that mentions it. I hope this gets you started searching through the bounty of great material on Bandcamp—happy hunting, and I'll see you again for next month's list!
Another Sunny Day, London Weekend
Vince Ash, Vito
Julianna Barwick, Healing Is a Miracle
Bloodmist, Phos
Boris, No
Peter Brötzmann & Fred Lonberg-Holm, Memories of a Tunicate
Bruges, A Thread of Light
Cinder Well, No Summer
Cold Beaches, Drifter
Chris Crack, Cute Boys (The Rise of Lil Delicious)
Cutta, Physicalism
Dehd, Flower of Devotion
Evicshen, Hair Birth
Fat Night, Live for Each Other
He Who Walks Three Ways, Technology Delivered 91/94
HHY & the Macumbas, Camouflage Vector: Edits From Live Actions 2017-2019
Park Hye Jin, How Can I
Ghetto Kumbé, Ghetto Kumbé
Gosh Diggity, Bedtime for Bonzos
Jovan Landry, World Vibe
Lawrence Arms, Skeleton Coast
Le Tour, S/T 2020
Scott McGaughey, You Don't Need a Key to Leave
Mexican Werewolf, Murder House
Robert Millis, Related Ephemera
Nicole Mitchell & Lisa E. Harris, EarthSeed
Myquale, Passport Package
Bob Nanna, Celebration States
Thiago Nassif, Mente
Nest Egg, Dislocation
Carlos Niño & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Chicago Waves
Nnamdï, Krazy Karl
Ocean Cult, Elastic Era
Old Man Gloom, Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning and Seminar IX: Darkness of Being
Oscillator Bug, Fruit Collection
Paisley Fields, Electric Park Ballroom
Park National, The Big Glad
Margo Price, That's How Rumors Get Started
Protagonists, 1983-1985
Protomartyr, Ultimate Success Today
Pyrrhon, Abscess Time
Quicksails, Blue Rise
Quiet Eye, Program One
Sault, Untitled (Black Is)
Silicone Prairie, Two Songs
Spectacular Diagnostics, Thebeautifulmusic
Surgery Boys, 1
James Swanberg, The One and Only
Various artists, Attack of the Chicago Boogie
Various artists, Lillerne #122
Various artists, SituationChicago
Vile Creature, Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!
Warm Human, The Bummer Album
Warrior Tribes, The Con
Xoe Wise, Air
Zombi, 2020 v
