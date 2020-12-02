Bandcamp Friday > Black Friday 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
On Friday, Bandcamp will pass along its usual cut of sales to artists and labels for a 24-hour period—the ninth time it's done so since March, when COVID-19 destroyed live music. This "Bandcamp Friday" follows Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday, all of them highly publicized drives to get people to part with their money.
That kind of push can feel fraught in the face of a pandemic that has killed more than a quarter million Americans, shuttered entire industries, and left millions on the brink of destitution, even when we're talking about donations to unambiguously good causes. And it's pretty inexcusable to pressure anybody to buy a cheap TV from a company whose profits will jack up the already obscene fortune of a billionaire who's become the planet's richest person on the backs of underpaid and overtaxed workers.
One thing I appreciate about Bandcamp Friday is that it encourages listeners to think about how or if their money gets to the musicians whose work they love. (Bandcamp normally takes 10 or 15 percent off the top, and for artists relying on the platform to replace lost touring income, even that can sting.) So every time Bandcamp has waived its cut, I've taken the time to compile a list of music the Reader has covered that's available through the site.
Below are links to every such album and EP we've written about since the previous Bandcamp Friday. If for some reason the dozens of releases below aren't enough, I recommend going through our roundups from March, May, June, July, August, September, October, and November. Music is a gift at any time of year, and I hope you find some that brings you joy this season.
79rs Gang, Expect the Unexpected
Susan Alcorn Quintet, Pedernal
Pugs Atomz, Boom Bap on Michigan Ave.
Avenue Zero, Act and Suffer
William Basinski, Lamentations
Beabadoobee, Fake It Flowers
Bless the Mad, Bless the Mad
Blk Mgc (aka A. Billi Free & Uncle El), Blk Mgc Symbl
Cabaret Voltaire, Shadow of Fear
Shannon Candy, So Long
Cell Phones, Battery Lower
Cleared, The Key
Chris Crack, Washed Rappers Ain't Legends
Cursetheknife, Thank You for Being Here Pt. I
Daoui, Message From the Daoui
Dark Buddha Rising, Mathreyata
Dos Santos, Logos
ESSO, Xicago
G.I. Bill, Demo 2020
A Grape Dope, Backyard Blenders: The Remixes
Half Gringa, Force to Reckon
Hieroglyphic Being, 4 the Ones Who Know
Ìfé, The Living Dead
Ilsa, Preyer
Ian Iversen, Break
Yves Jarvis, Sundry Rock Song Stock
Jesu, Terminus
Jucifer, نظم
Judson Claiborne, When a Man Loves an Omen
Shira Legmann, Giacinto Scelsi
James Brandon Lewis Quartet, Molecular
Macabre, Carnival of Killers
Rob Mazurek Exploding Star Orchestra, Dimensional Stardust
Makaya McCraven, Highly Rare
Merzbow, Screaming Dove
Molchat Doma, Monument
Nothing, The Great Dismal
Oui Ennui, (Nos)+Algebra
The Ovens, Distance
Jeff Parker, Suite for Max Brown
Jordan Reyes, Sand Like Stardust
Rhybadi, Saccadic
Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou, May Our Chambers Be Full
The Scissor Girls, The Scissor Girls
Season of Life, Radiant Play
ShowYouSuck, Comfy, Cozy, Cardigan, Cutie
Si Dios Quiere, A Hell Like No Other
Luke Titus, Plasma
Various artists, Joyous Sounds!
Various artists, Preliminaries of Silence
Vetus Supulcrum, Windswept Canyons of Thule
Wrong War, Fixed Against Forever
Izzy Yellen, Until Nothing Fills the Room and I Can Rest Easy
Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Your Arms Are My Cocoon v
