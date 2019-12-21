 Avery Sunshine brings in the new year with her bright neosoul | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

December 21, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Avery Sunshine brings in the new year with her bright neosoul 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Avery Sunshine

Avery Sunshine

Derek Blanks

RAvery Sunshine

Mon 12/30, 8 PM, Tue 12/31, 7:30 PM & 11 PM, Wed 1/1, 5 PM, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, Tue shows $65-$78, Wed $38-$55, Mon sold out, all-ages

Some neosoul artists focus on torch songs and heartbreak, but as her name suggests, pianist and singer Avery Sunshine (aka Denise Nicole White) sticks to the brighter side of the genre. Working with guitarist and arranger Dana Johnson (who’s also her husband), Sunshine mixes old-school R&B grooves, gentle funk, and jazzy gospel vocals on flirtatiously humorous songs of requited love. The couple’s best-known track, 2005’s “Stalker,” is typical of their good-natured approach to romantic desperation, but they deviate from their usual fare with the song’s disco-fied house beat. Their characteristic style is perhaps best exemplified by the rollicking retro-soul rave-up “Used Car,” from 2017’s Twenty Sixty Four (Bigshine/Shanachie): the rhythm section locks into a groove, Johnson plays stinging, twangy guitar lines, and White wails, growls, yodels, and winks her way through double entendres with such cheer that they barely even sound dirty. “Come Do Nothing” (from the same album) ends with a sweetly nervous answering-machine message as the narrator tries to ask her ex, who’s already moved on, over for a date—attempting to lure him with homemade gumbo rather than explicitly saying she misses him. If you’re looking for a romantic, upbeat start to the New Year, it’s an invitation to accept.  v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Avery Sunshine

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Avery Sunshine @ City Winery

    • Mon., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., Tue., Dec. 31, 7:30 & 11 p.m. and Wed., Jan. 1, 5 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Noah Berlatsky

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

12.21.19
Winter Solstice Sunrise Concert Series featuring Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang
Music
Winter Solstice Sunrise Concert Series featuring Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Links Hall at Constellation
December 21
Holiday of Horror featuring Hewhocorrupts, Something Is Waiting, Extraction Point
Music
Holiday of Horror featuring Hewhocorrupts, Something Is Waiting, Extraction Point Reggies’ Music Joint
December 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation