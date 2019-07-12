Austin’s Temple of Angels match postrock aesthetics with metallic power 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Austin quintet Temple of Angels have been flying low under the radar since they dropped their self-titled debut EP in 2017, but they’ve cut their way out of the undergrowth of a dark postpunk forest to build a following through touring and judicious festival bookings, including SXSW and Austin Terror Fest. Last year’s full-length Foiled (released on cassette and digitally) shows the young band finding their footing and developing an organic, jagged-but-ethereal sound. Vocalist Bre Morell is a natural fit for the group, with a soaring style that shores up the classic 4AD aesthetic with soulful, metallic power; her bandmates weave a lush, rhythmic nest around her voice that’s forceful and full of mystery. On tracks such as “Silver Water,” she rolls out an impish, Siouxsie-like deadpan croon before breaking wide open into a passionate, aching eruption. Temple of Angels just released the seven-inch “Cerise Dream” b/w “Breathless” (which sold out pretty quickly on preorder), a romantic, stormy confection with lovely clatter and swoop. Check out the band now, while you still have time to get in on the ground floor of the beautiful mausoleum they’re building. v