Austin's Glassing blend punishing noise rock with sweeping screamo and frostbitten black metal 

Austin band Glassing have a pretty deep Chicago connection: drummer Jason Camacho spent years here as a major part of our underground harsh-noise and experimental-rock scenes. After arriving from Texas nearly a decade ago, he and a few other Lone Star State transplants opened Logan Square DIY venue the Mopery—a lawless, windowless warehouse whose inhabitants lived in tents and hosted legendary shows by bands as varied as Screaming Females, Bloodyminded, and Liturgy. The Mopery also nurtured local music, and a handful of excellent bands blossomed out of its community, notably free-jazz freaks Tiger Hatchery and noise-rock maniacs Lechuguillas, for whom Camacho played drums. He’s since returned to Texas, where he became part of brutal trio Glassing, and their brand-new Spotted Horse (Brutal Panda) is a real doozy. The album blends frenetic noise rock, frigid black metal, tortured screamo, and sweeping postrock into something as beautiful and epic as it is punishing and intense. Everyone in Glassing absolutely fucking rips, but a huge tip of the hat goes to Camacho himself—he’s always been a beastly drummer, and his playing has grown even more mammoth, intricate, and dizzingly complex. v