Feast your eyes on these art exhibitions 

click to enlarge Union , 2019

, 2019 Ruby T

Every September Navy Pier is flooded with gallerygoers from Chicago locals to people from abroad walking through the maze of booths at the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art (Expo Chicago). More than 100 booths showing and selling contemporary visual work from international galleries are situated inside Festival Hall at Navy Pier. This year's Expo conveniently coincides with the Chicago Architecture Biennial, where creatives have no excuse but to wander through gallery spaces and attend lectures by prominent artists.

This isn't to say that Expo is here to dominate the month. Smaller DIY spaces like Pilsen's Baby Blue Gallery and Humboldt Park's New Works are also opening shows, and Julius Caesar in East Garfield Park has created its own miniature art fair called Barely Fair. Galleries all over the city have capitalized on making their showrooms a destination point in the upcoming weeks. If you're looking to escape the glitz and glam of Expo, the Franklin's "Outliers (Q3-Q1)" is a show presenting artists from regions in political turmoil, and Wicker Park's Heaven Gallery's "Knows No Bounds" looks at how experiencing art has been influenced by technology. Here are some more exhibitions we encourage you to check out.

Western Exhibitions

Through 11/2:

Orkideh Torabi, "Heaven on Earth"

Ruby T, "Underwater Flood"

1709 W. Chicago, suite 2C

312-480-8390

westernexhibitions.com

Tue-Sat 11 AM-6 PM

Prairie Chicago

Through 10/27:

Joel Dean, "Evolve Right Now"

2055 W. Cermak

prairie.website

Sun 1-4 PM; Thu 6-9 PM

Julius Caesar

Through 10/20:

"Barely Fair," miniature art fair with two dozen art galleries and project spaces with works exhibited in 1:12 scale booths.

3311 W. Carroll

barelyfair.com

Fri 6-10 PM; Sat 11 AM-7 PM; Sun 1-4 PM or by appointment

Baby Blue Gallery

Through 11/6:

"I Know You Would Never Laugh at Me," group exhibition with artists Darius Airo, Spencer Harris, and Kaitlin Smrcina; opens Fri 9/20, 7-11 PM.

2201 S. Halsted

540-230-7822

babybluegallery.com

Sun 1-3 PM or by appointment



Mariane Ibrahim

Through 10/26:

Ayana V. Jackson, "Take Me to the Water"; opens Fri 9/20, 6-8 PM.

437 N. Paulina

312-877-5436

marianeibrahim.com

By appointment

New Works

Through 10/20:

Vincent Larouche, "Coch/lear/sweat"; opens Sat 9/21, 6-10 PM.

3403 W. Grand

newworksprojects.com

Sun 1-4 PM or by appointment



Produce Model Gallery

Through 11/30:

Maggie Crowley and Javier Bosques, "New Again," and Iria Prieto and Christhian Diaz, "Vía"; open Sat 9/21, 7-10 PM.

1007 W. 19th

646-872-7692

produce-model.com

Fri-Sat noon-5 PM or by appointment



The Franklin

Through 10/27:

"Outliers (Q3-Q1)," group show with Aman Mojadidi, Azadeh Gholizadeh, Khalil Chishtee, and Sana Kazi.

3522 W. Franklin

thefranklinoutdoor.tumblr.com

Sat 2-4 PM and by appointment

Corbett vs. Dempsey

Through 10/12:

Carol Jackson, "End World Music"

2156 W. Fulton

773-278-1664

corbettvsdempsey.com

Tue-Sat 10 AM-5 PM and by appointment

Heaven Gallery

Through 10/20:

"Knows No Bounds," group exhibition with work by Mike Rea, Gwendolyn Zabicki, and more.

1550 N. Milwaukee, second floor

773-342-4597

heavengallery.com

Fri-Sat 1-6 PM; Sun 1-5 PM or by appointment



Agitator: a Co-Operative Gallery

Through 10/6:

"Everything Has Changed: Life Altering Health Care Experiences in 21st Century USA," group exhibition

1112 N. Ashland

agitatorgallery.com

Mon, Wed 6-9 PM; Tue 6-7 PM; Fri 5-8 PM; third and fourth Sat 2-5 PM or by appointment

Co-Prosperity Sphere

Through 10/2:

"Now What?! Advocacy, Activism, and Alliances in American Architecture since 1968," organized in part by ArchiteXX

10/3-11/16:

Work by the late Sabina Ott in the window spaces

10/12-10/31:

"Networks of Resistance," group show of activist artists and collectives including work by members of the Justseeds Artists' Cooperative, William Estrada, and the Art Build Workers.

3219 S. Morgan

773-823-9700

coprosperity.org

Thu 11 AM-7 PM; Sun noon-5 PM or by appointment

The Renaissance Society

Through 12/1:

LaToya Ruby Frazier, "The Last Cruze"

University of Chicago

Cobb Hall, fourth floor

5811 S. Ellis

773-702-8670

renaissancesociety.org

Tue-Wed, Fri 10 AM-5 PM; Thu 10 AM-8 PM; Sat-Sun noon-5 PM



Sullivan Galleries, School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Through 10/12:

"Envisioning Justice: New Visions Beyond Incarceration by Chicago Artists and Communities"

33 S. State, seventh floor

312-629-6635

saic.edu/sullivan-galleries

Tue-Sat 11 AM-6 PM

v

Through 10/27"Tufting Gun Tapestries," experiments in textiles915 E. 60th773-834-8377Tue-Sat 9 AM-9 PM; Sun 11 AM-9 PM