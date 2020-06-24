Adam and Eve hunt for apples on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's gig poster is for another real gig, albeit a virtual one. Artist Yewon Kwon created this poster for an upcoming album-release livestream by Brooklyn-based duo Anteloper, aka Jason Nazary and former Chicagoan Jaimie Branch.

The concert is a release party for Anteloper's new Tour Beats Vol. 1 (International Anthem), and the group will perform a set of their groovy, psychedelic instrumental music, created with synths, percussion, drum machines, other electronics and processors, and of course Branch's trumpet. They'll be accompanied by live "visual manipulation" from artist Kim Alpert, and the bill also includes a screening of Theodore Darst's new animated video, RADAR Radio.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/tour-beats-vol-1">Tour Beats Vol. 1 by Anteloper</a>

The Reader continues to welcome submissions of gig posters for future concerts, be they virtual or (eventually) in-person. We would also love to keep receiving your fantasy gig poster designs.

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and your original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything we receive, but we'll feature as many as possible while the crisis continues. Your e-mail should include details about the real or fantasy concert and about any nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a fantasy gig poster, of course, but it's simple and free to take action through the website of the National Independent Venue Association—click here to tell your representatives to save our homegrown music ecosystems. And anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Yewon Kwon

GIG: Anteloper with visuals by Kim Alpert, livestreamed via the Hideout Online on Wed 7/1 at 9 PM

MORE INFO: yewonkwon.com

NPO TO KNOW: Chicago Independent Venue League