Another seven days of Chicago fun 

A big list of events for the next seven days, some online, some in person (with various guidelines, see links for details). Stay safe and enjoy!
v
- Fri 3/19 through Sun 4/4: Chicago Restaurant Week puts the spotlight on local eateries offering prix fixe multi-course meals ($25 for brunch or lunch and $39-$55 for dinner, excluding beverages, tax, gratuity, and deliver fees if applicable). Check out a new spot or order in from the participating restaurants throughout the city and suburbs. A list is at the Choose Chicago website.
- Sat 3/20: Hyde Park Art Center is free to explore, and is currently showing multiple exhibitions including photography and video by Chicago-based artist and educator Cecil McDonald Jr, and “Ground Floor,” a group exhibition of work by 2019 and 2020 graduates of Chicago MFA programs. Usual Saturday hours are 9 AM to 5 PM but contact the center to make an appointment.
- Sat 3/20, 8:30 PM: Dub Dungeon features DJs Smokahauntas and Dubhsheep in a distanced setting with limited capacity at Wicker Park’s Bourbon on Division.
- Sun 3/21, 11 AM: Alive Rescue celebrates 13 years of no-kill animal rescue efforts in Chicago with a virtual version of their annual Shelter Shiver fundraising event.
- Sun 3/21 or anytime through Wed 3/31: Court Theatre offers a streaming production of An Iliad, filmed at Hyde Park’s Oriental Institute.
- Mon 3/22, 8 PM: Fulton Street Collective and WDCB Radio 90.9 FM present two livestream sets from trombonist and composer Tom Garling and his sextet, plus live painting by artist Melanie Brown. Check it out at Fulton Street Collective’s YouTube channel.
- Tue 3/23, 6 PM: Film and video artist Charles Atlas (who worked closely with dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham) gives a lecture on his work in an online presentation hosted by the Art Institute of Chicago. Free, registration is required.
- Wed 3/24, 7 or 9 PM: Singer and UIC alum Morgan Pirtle performs at the recently opened Epiphany Center for the Arts. Tickets and masks required.
- Thu 3/25, 7 PM: Author Joyce Carol Oates discusses her short story collection The (Other) You with author Rebecca Makkai (who wrote The Great Believers, our May 2021 Chicago Reader Book Club selection). A virtual event co-hosted by the Chicago Humanities Festival and the Seminary Co-op; register for access.