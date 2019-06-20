Chicago Reader names editors in chief, theater and dance editor 

Karen Hawkins and Sujay Kumar

The Chicago Reader has announced that Karen Hawkins and Sujay Kumar, who have served as interim editors in chief for the past three months, have been appointed as permanent editors in chief of the weekly newspaper. Kerry Reid has also been hired to be the new full-time editor of the paper's theater and dance coverage.

Hawkins is the founder of Rebellious Magazine for Women and a longtime journalist for the Associated Press and other media.

"I have been honored to work alongside some of the most exceptional journalists in the country," Hawkins said. "The Reader has been the voice of many Chicago generations, and being part of this era in the paper's history is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who proves every week and every day that independent media is indispensable in Chicago and beyond. Here's to the next 48 years of kicking ass."

Sujay Kumar is a former writer and editor for Newsweek and The Daily Beast and Fusion, and he fact-checks for Columbia Global Reports.

click to enlarge Kerry Reid

Kerry Reid has been a freelance theater critic and arts journalist for more than 25 years, including 17 years as a regular contributor to the Chicago Tribune and many years with the Reader. She previously worked with the Reader as an editorial assistant in theater and film from 2003-2007. Her work has appeared in many other publications, including the East Bay Express, the Village Voice, Chicago Magazine, the Windy City Times, and American Theatre.

"Karen and Sujay have done an incredible job building our team at the Reader, including adding new voices to the mix,” said Reader publisher Tracy Baim. "The experience of all three of these people adds deep talent to the Reader’s roster of experienced writers and editors."