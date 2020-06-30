The American Writers Museum creates a digital experience during COVID-19 The museum quickly adapted to pandemic pressures with rich online content and virtual events.

When you first walk into the American Writers Museum , you walk right into a timeline of American writers that spans more than 400 years. You take that long hallway to reach an open space often used for talks with authors debuting new books. Throughout each and every space, there’s something to learn—with great quotes from great writers like Octavia Butler lining the walls.

