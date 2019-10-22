 Remembering drummer, pharmacist, activist, and seeker Alvin Fielder | The Secret History of Chicago Music | Chicago Reader

October 22, 2019 Music | The Secret History of Chicago Music

Share

Remembering drummer, pharmacist, activist, and seeker Alvin Fielder 

A charter member of the AACM and a longtime partner of saxophonist Kidd Jordan, he was an encyclopedia of jazz history with an eye on the future.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge sh_alvin_fielder-web.png

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place.

  • Alvin Fielder drums on the 1966 album Sound by the Roscoe Mitchell Sextet.
  • These recordings of Alvin Fielder, saxophonist Kidd Jordan, and bassist Peter Kowald date from 2002, 2005, and 2012.
  • Fielder’s first album under his own name, the 2007 trio recording A Measure of Vision, arrived five decades into his career.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More The Secret History of Chicago Music »

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Steve Krakow

Trending in the Alternative Press

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation