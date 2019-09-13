Alto saxophonist Steve Lehman brings all languages to jazz 

-All Event Categories- FALL ARTS FOOD & DRINK Drink Events Food Events New Year's Day Brunch New Year's Eve Dining Thanksgiving Valentine's Day GALLERIES & MUSEUMS Galleries Galleries: Openings & Receptions Museums Museums: Openings & Receptions Special Events HOLIDAY EVENTS LIT & LECTURES Chicago Humanities Festival Lectures Literary Events MUSIC Blues, Gospel, and R&B Classical Dance Experimental Fairs & Festivals Folk & Country Hip-Hop In-Stores International Jazz Miscellaneous Open Mikes and Jams Rock, Pop, Etc OTHER STUFF Green Events Halloween Holiday Shopping Inaugural Events New Year's Eve Parties & Events Parties Pride Weekend St. Patrick's Day Valentine's Day PERFORMING ARTS Dance Holiday Shows Improv/Sketch Spoken Word/Poetry Slams/Open Mikes Stand-Up Theater & Performance SPONSORED SPORTS Baseball Basketball Football Hockey Miscellaneous Rugby Soccer SUMMER GUIDE Beer Biking Dog-Friendly Fairs & Festivals Farmers Markets Illinois Indiana Lake & River Michigan Music Festivals Scavenger Hunts & Races Wisconsin

-All Neighborhoods- CENTRAL Gold Coast/Mag Mile/Streeterville Loop Museum Campus Near North Near South Side Printers Row River North South Loop Other Central *REGION UNDEFINED NORTH Albany Park Andersonville DePaul Edgewater Lakeview Lincoln Park Lincoln Square North Center Old Town Ravenswood Rogers Park/West Rogers Park Roscoe Village Uptown West Ridge Wrigleyville Other North NORTHWEST Avondale Belmont Cragin Irving Park Jefferson Park Logan Square Portage Park Other Northwest WEST Austin Garfield Park Greektown Humboldt Park Lawndale University Village/Little Italy Near West Side River West Ukrainian Village/East Village United Center West Loop/Fulton Market Wicker Park/Bucktown West Town/Noble Square Other West SOUTH SIDE Pilsen/Little Village Beverly Bridgeport Bronzeville Bronzeville/ Kenwood/ Washington Park Chatham Chinatown Englewood Hyde Park Oakland/ Kenwood Pullman South Shore Washington Park Woodlawn Other South SOUTHWEST Brighton Park Ford City Marquette Park McKinley Park West Lawn Other Southwest SUBURBS NORTH Evanston Lincolnwood Skokie Other Suburbs North SUBURBS NORTHWEST Suburbs Northwest Other Suburbs Northwest SUBURBS WEST Other Suburbs West Berwyn Cicero Forest Park Oak Park/River Forest SUBURBS SOUTH Suburbs South SUBURBS SOUTHWEST Suburbs Southwest OUT OF STATE Indiana Wisconsin OTHER ILLINOIS Other Illinois

-All Films- 3 Days With Dad 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Ága Angel Has Fallen The Angry Birds Movie 2 The Art of Racing in the Rain Blinded by the Light Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadere The Breakfast Club Brittany Runs a Marathon Brothers Day Can You Keep a Secret? Chhichhore Chulas Fronteras Cinderella Cooked: Survival by Zip Code D-Day Daughters of the Dust Don't Let Go Dora and the Lost City of Gold Dream Girl Fagara The Farewell Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles Freaks Girls Trip Give Me Liberty The Goldfinch Good Boys Haunt Hello, Love, Goodbye Hiroshima Mon Amour Homework Hustlers I'm Leaving Now It Chapter Two Ittymaani: Made in China Just a Stranger Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice The Lion King Love Action Drama Luce Magamuni Maiden Maiden Early Access The Man With the Movie Camera Marshal Midsommar Director's Cut Mission Mangal Ne Zha Non-Stop Official Secrets Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Overcomer Pailwaan The Peanut Butter Falcon Ready or Not Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Section 375 Sivappu Manjal Pachai Spider-Man: Far from Home Spider-Man: Far From Home – Extended Cut Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! This Changes Everything Tigers Are Not Afraid Tod@s Caen Tourist Trap Toy Story 4 The Weekend The Weekend Where'd You Go, Bernadette Wonder Park 3D