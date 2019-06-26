 Ada and the Engine is more mechanical tool than finely calibrated dramatic device | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

June 26, 2019 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Ada and the Engine is more mechanical tool than finely calibrated dramatic device 

The gears keep spinning, but we never get anywhere.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge ada_web.jpg

Joe Mazza

Ada and the Engine

Through 8/4: Thu 7:30 PM, Fri-Sat 8 PM, Sun 3 PM; no performance Thu 7/4, the Artistic Home, 1376 W. Grand, 312-243-3963, theartistichome.org, $34.

I suppose it would be difficult not to make a mechanical engine the central metaphor of any play about Ada Byron Lovelace. Daughter of the great Romantic poet Lord Byron, she so excelled in mathematics that she surpassed the era's preeminent mathematician, Charles Babbage, by recognizing the potential his Analytical Engine (arguably the first modern computer) had beyond number crunching. Where Babbage saw numbers only as quantities, Lovelace saw them as units in any system of relational meanings—musical notes, for example—upon which the Engine could operate. In essence, she foresaw universal computing a full century before it came to be.

It's heady stuff, which playwright Lauren Gunderson renders without a trace of smartypants abstraction, instead capturing the intellectual thrill that fired Lovelace beyond the social limits imposed upon women of her time. But Gunderson's play is itself a kind of mechanical engine, its inputs largely limited to schematic oppositions between and within characters: romance vs. logic, passion vs. propriety, vision vs. convention. Despite intricate performances from Brookelyn Hébert as Lovelace and John Mossman as Babbage, the first 90 minutes of this two-hour drama feel more like the spinning of gears than the unfolding of lives. Director Monica Payne's crystal-clear production could benefit from a healthy injection of ambiguity.

That is, until Gunderson sends her entire play into puzzling obscurity, chasing her protagonist into the heart of a glowing, talking, singing computer somewhere in the afterlife. It's a finale that's all detour and no arrival.   v

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Justin Hayford

Agenda Teaser

06.26.19
New Age, New Age Artist Dialogue
Galleries & Museums
New Age, New Age Artist Dialogue DePaul Art Museum
June 26
Center on Halsted presents Diane Alexander White Photography
Galleries & Museums
Center on Halsted presents Diane Alexander White Photography Center on Halsted
June 19
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation