Celebrating women’s solidarity through culture on the gig poster of the week 

This week's featured gig poster was created for an online celebration of International Women's Day sponsored by several organizations, including two from Chicago: music presenter HotHouse and publisher Haymarket Books. ¡Activista!: An International Women's Day Celebration Framing Solidarity Through Culture premiered on March 7 and features live and prerecorded music and readings from poet Brandy Nālani McDougall, poet and musician Lyla June, Oaxacan activist Irma Pineda, Colectivo de Mujeres Kiñewen (a group of women musicians and artists from Latin America and Europe), Guinean musician Natu Camara, Chicago's own Angel Bat Dawid, Jordanian singer Farah Siraj, and Korean composer Yu Kyung-Hwa. The program also includes a discussion with writers Janel Pineda, Seema Yasmin, and Maya Marshall.

The poster is the work of photographer, designer, and writer Adeleine Prairie Sinsabaugh (who says on her website, "Yup, my middle name really is Prairie"). She was born in Indianapolis and settled in Chicago after graduating from Loyola University.

In case you missed the event or want to revisit any of the performances, HotHouse has a recorded version streamable on its YouTube and Twitch channels. Both are free to watch, but HotHouse points out that the diverse and collaborative group of women-identified cultural workers who produced ¡Activista! "contributed more than 200 hours in collective labor to present this special event." So donate if you stream, in honor of women and nonbinary culture workers around the world.

We have a long way to go before we can attend shows in person again the way we used to, but we can still do our part to support the people who make them happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Adeleine Prairie Sinsabaugh

GIG: ¡Activista! featuring Angel Bat Dawid, Farah Siraj, Natu Camara, and more, premiered Sun 3/7 and streaming via HotHouse's YouTube and Twitch channels, donations encouraged, all ages

ARTIST INFO: adeleineprairie.com