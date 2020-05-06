 After nearly seven decades, A Secret Love is secret no more | Movie Review | Chicago Reader

May 06, 2020 Film | Movie Review

After nearly seven decades, A Secret Love is secret no more 

The Chicago-based documentary expertly weaves together LGBTQ history, baseball, and the ups and downs of loving someone for a lifetime.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge A Secret Life

A Secret Life

A Secret Love ★★ 1/2

Now streaming on Netflix

It’s remarkable how easy it is to become completely invested in the love and lives of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel.

Before they’re introduced as Chicago residents, star athletes, and lesbian pioneers, Donahue and Henschel are introduced as two old women with wispy gray hair and striking eyes, as Auntie Terry and Auntie Pat. It’s obvious from the start of the documentary just how in love the elderly couple remains, but sharing those feelings publicly is a privilege only granted to them a few years back, in their late 80s and early 90s.

A Secret Love gets its name not just from the Doris Day song that plays during the title sequence, but from the fact that Donahue and Heschel kept their relationship a secret for almost the entire seven decades they spent together. Director Chris Bolan—also the pair’s great-nephew—shares their story and the cultural context surrounding it, resulting in a winding narrative that goes so much deeper than two people falling in love.

As expected, the documentary dives into LGBTQ history, making it clear why secrecy was so necessary, especially back in the 1940s when the pair met. There are brief interviews with activists and experts, and the documentary could have certainly benefited from including more. People like Yvonne Zipter from University of Chicago Press, activist Marge Summit, and even our own Reader publisher Tracy Baim spoke to offer context about the criminalization of gays and lesbians, some of which feels so antiquated it’s almost laughable: “If you went to the bars, they would check you with a flashlight, and as you came out of the bar, if you had fly-front pants on, you went in the paddy wagon. You were impersonating a man.”

An accusation of queerness carried heavy consequences: countless people were arrested from the bars. Their names would be printed in the paper, outing them, resulting in lost jobs, lost child custody, even suicide. It’s no wonder that Donahue and Henschel stayed far away.

It would have been all too easy for them to get caught, considering Donahue was something of a public figure in her youth, both where she grew up in Saskatchewan and in her new home of Chicago. She came to the midwest in 1946 to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). She was there for the very beginning, when Philip Wrigley started the women’s league that inspired the film A League of Their Own. Bolan runs clips of the dress-wearing athletes, a full Wrigley Field, the Rockford Peaches, the Chicago Colleens, the Peoria Redwings (Donahue’s team), and more. One highlight is an old announcer’s clip from the era, in which a booming voice calls, “‘Tiby’ Eisen slides home with a run and a nicely bruised leg. Better a bruise than long pants, hey gals?”

More than baseball, however, and even more than LGBTQ history, A Secret Love is about growing old, and every wonderful and heartbreaking thing that happens when we do. The film is a tear-jerker for anyone who has seen a parent, grandparent, or other loved one through the end of their life. It’s all traumatizing but so thoroughly human: packing up a home that has been in the family for decades, finding boxes of letters and photos and memorabilia, saying goodbye to friends, searching for a suitable eldercare facility, managing finances and logistics and health issues and everything all at once. Add to that the fact that Donahue and Henschel made the difficult call to come out as gay to some family and friends after decades of secret-keeping, and it’s no surprise that A Secret Love evokes a whirlwind of emotions.

As a whole, the film weaves together the highs and lows of loving someone for a lifetime. It’s a triumph in its seemingly endless supply of old photographs and home video clips that provide a brilliant window into the past. Bolan smartly captures both the innocence of true love and the hardships that accompany it, particularly the disproportionate amount of maturity that queer people are often forced to develop just to keep themselves safe. It’s heartwrenching to see two people, who rely on only one another, learn to ask for help and learn to trust. The documentary is, in so many ways, an exploration of love and trust, one that will stand the test of time, just like Donahue’s and Henschel’s not-so-secret love. v

What others are saying

    • More Movie Review »

    Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

    We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

    Are you in?

      Give $35/month →  
      Give $10/month →  
      Give  $5/month  → 

    Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

     One-time donation  → 

    Tags: , , , , , , ,

    Share

    Film Details

    Related Stories

    Comments

    Subscribe to this thread:
    By Email
    With RSS

    Add a comment

    More by Taryn Allen

    Trending in the Alternative Press

    Popular Stories

    Read
    Shared
    Comments
    Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

    Powered by Foundation