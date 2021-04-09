Paid sponsored content
You’ve heard of required reading, but what about required eating?
Whether you’re thinking shared plates for the table or would prefer everyone fend for themselves, one thing is for certain when dining at Venteux
: you are going to want to place an order for the Grand Marnier soufflé. Yes, soufflé is classic and every French restaurant has one on the dessert menu, but the soufflé at Venteux, Chicago’s newest Michigan Avenue restaurant and patio inside the Carbide & Carbon building, is something truly special.
Dreamed up by one of the youngest Michelin Star-earning chefs
in the country, Donald Young
, the Grand Marnier soufflé at Venteux is inspired by the flavors of a classic Old Fashioned cocktail. The dish features Grand Marnier liqueur, angostura bitters, and orange zest (like every good Old Fashioned), baked up into airy eggy goodness, and finished off with a foie gras crème anglaise and dusted with cocoa powder.
Chef Young’s cocktail-inspired version of the dish, while wholly unique in flavor, is rooted in the classic technique he learned during his time in the kitchen at Les Nomades under Chef Roland Liccioni. The poured-over crème anglaise is a classical presentation, and is how Les Nomades serves their soufflé, which will be done tableside at Venteux. Chef Young’s crème anglaise has added foie gras into the base, adding a touch of richness to the already decadent finish.
Venteux opens its doors on Michigan Avenue this spring and will offer a dining experience that blends elevated French flavors with approachability—it’s French, but decidedly unfussy, and with presentations you likely haven’t seen before. You’ll of course find classic French brasserie favorites like steak frites and tuna niçoise salad, but you’ll also encounter dishes that showcase Chef Young’s inventive and modern approach to French cooking.
For example, Venteux’s escargot won’t be served in a pool of Maitre D’ butter; instead, the dish is light, covered in fresh herbs and served with apples to cut through the richness of the yeasted hollandaise. There’s also the whole roasted duck, which Venteux dry-ages in-house and is a serious feat—bring your crew for this one.
“I want to take how people perceive French cooking and flip the script,“ says executive chef-partner Young. "Every dish has an unexpected element to it, whether it's a yeasted hollandaise to mimic brioche alongside escargot, or mussels served with sheep's milk yogurt and harissa spiced merguez, a sausage I first fell in love with when I discovered it at a local farmers market in Castres, France, and of course—one of my signatures, surprise pickles throughout the menu.”
