A mother of a week 

Are you aware that the American tradition of Mother’s Day has origins in feminism and the peace movement? You can read up about the origins of the celebration and some contemporary campaigns to improve the lives of mothers worldwide at the Zinn Education Project’s website, which includes the Mother’s Day Proclamation written in 1870 by East Coast writer, suffragist, and social activist Julia Ward Howe. Howe wrote the proclamation in response to both the American Civil War and the Franco-Prussian War, and called upon women to stand up against the unjust violence of war and convince their husbands and sons of the uselessness of killing other men. Howe’s other achievements included writing the song “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” based on the melody of the then-popular folk song “John Brown’s Body.” Howe School of Excellence, a CPS pre-K through eighth grade institution in the Austin neighborhood, is named for her.

Here’s some events and activities for the next seven days—and as a boss at a bar I worked at many years ago once drunkenly announced to a large group of tourists: “Happy Mother’s Day—if applicable.”