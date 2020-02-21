A List of the Best CBD Oil Companies in 2020 

2018 saw the legalization of hemp in all 50 states and subsequently there was a huge boom in the CBD oil market. Before you could only buy CBD oil from a few companies, but now there are hundreds, possibly even thousands of businesses that let you buy CBD oil.
It’s become almost impossible to track, a simple search on Google for “CBD oil Near Me” or “Best CBD Oil” sees more and more businesses and brands pop up every day. This has created a problem for consumers, so here’s a list of four of the best CBD oils for sale in Chicago, online and beyond—but first, what is CBD?
CBD is short for cannabidiol. It is found within the Marijuana and Hemp Plant.
There is often confusion between marijuana and hemp. The key difference is that marijuana is is used mainly as a recreational drug because it is abundant with the compound THC—tetrahydrocannabinol.
Hemp, on the other hand, is abundant with CBD. For this reason, hemp is used for CBD products, and it’s why only CBD products derived from hemp are legal in the USA.
Best CBD Oil Overview
Price Range: $45 to $100
Available Flavors: Natural, Charlotte’s Web Terpene, Vanilla, Mint Mojito, Strawberry Lemonade
CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60mg
CBD Per Bottle: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg
Type of CBD: THC Free
Lab Results: Available on website
Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee
Description
Balance CBD offers one of the best, and well-rounded CBD oils we’ve tried in a long time. They have multiple different CBD oils for sale, both their THC-free and full-spectrum CBD oils are potent and great tasting - and their CBD oils are available at a great price. They often have a 50% off sale.
They are certified vegan and make all CBD products from all natural ingredients. Balance CBD also offers a wide range of CBD gummies, CBD creams, and CBD oil for dogs. Their CBD Muscle Relief Cream was even featured at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards—a sign that this is a well respected and reputable company.
Best CBD Oil Overview
Price Range: $70 to $140
Available Flavors: Natural, Vanilla, Mint, Citrus
CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg
CBD Per Bottle: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 2500 mg
Type of CBD: Full Spectrum
Lab Results: Available on website
Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee
Description
Dani Pepper’s quality is second to none. They’ve proven themselves to be a worthy contender for stocking some of the best CBD products on the market. They have top quality assurance, and all of their products are independently tested by third-party pabs. Their CBD oils are some of the purest we have ever sampled—and this is why they take second place on our list of best CBD oil companies. They also sell a great range of wellness products, such as this CBD lube.
Best CBD Oil Overview
Price Range: $60 to $100
Available Flavors: Natural, Vanilla, Mint Chocolate
CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60mg
CBD Per Bottle: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 2000 mg, 3000 mg
Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum, THC-Free
Lab Results: Available on website
Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee
Description
Budderweeds soars high in our rankings because of their unique approach to CBD. Their line of products is simply delightful—they have a fun range of CBD gummies, CBD oils and CBD topicals. It’s a brand that has taken Canada by storm, and now their CBD oils are available to buy in America. Their award-winning CBD oils are definitely worth a try which is why they make the list of best cbd oils.
Best CBD Oil Overview
Price Range: $150 to $270
Available Flavors: Natural
CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 60 mg
CBD Per Bottle: 750 mg, 2,400 mg
Type of CBD: Full Spectrum
Lab Results: Available on website
Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee
Description
Spruce is a family-run business that was founded in 2018. They produce high-quality CBD tinctures that are made from organically sourced hemp that is extracted using ethanol as a natural solvent. All of their CBD oils are third-party lab tested. Their products can be a little expensive, but they do come in strengths of 750mg and 2400mg and are worthy contenders to join our list of best CBD oil companies. Their CBD oils are made using full-spectrum hemp extract, organic hemp seed oil, and natural flavors.
All the brands we’ve chosen have batch third-party lab results available before you purchase. This is one of the reasons that you should buy your CBD oil online. If you buy CBD in-store, then you do not have the luxury to verify what’s in the bottle. Now that cannabis is legal in Chicago, it’s very likely that you could even end up buying CBD oil with more THC than you want. Remember, that CBD oil with a THC content of below 0.3% is legal federally.
Whether it’s Balance CBD or someone else on our list, enjoy the best CBD Oil online! If you’re not sure what type of CBD product to buy, find out what other CBD products are right for you. Take this quiz today!