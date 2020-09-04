 A labor of love | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

September 04, 2020 City Life | Public Service Announcement

A labor of love 

Upcoming events and distractions from our listings coordinator

By

click to enlarge Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar made a tequila together but these are guinea pigs.

Bonnie Kittle / Unsplash

This weekend, your faithful listings coordinator turns 21, doubled, plus a presidential term (that’s four years, folks—I know it seems like longer) and she’s already on Guy Fieri mode*. You may or may not have Monday off, and even those of you who do might not feel like anything is a weekend anymore. Perhaps it’s a good time to remember what Labor Day is all about. Here’s a list of films that Ben Sachs told us about in 2019 that should help you learn about the power of a union.

*Guy Fieri mode (sometimes regionally known as Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo syndrome) is a period of time in which anxious thoughts and feelings are discarded in favor of embracing the cheesy goodness of this great nation with the assistance of loud music, large portions of delicious foods, and breezy cargo shorts.

Look at and listen:

  • Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater features a variety of recordings of performances, original short films, and more at their website.
  • Catastrophic Theatre in Houston uploaded a 2013 performance of There Is a Happiness That Morning Is (a tale of Blake scholars dealing with the demands of their college dean by Chicago playwright Mickle Maher) to their YouTube channel.
  • Check out Bill Meyers’s story about the Chicago Jazz Festival and the Hyde Park Jazz Festival’s efforts to adapt their offerings to suit the current social distancing guidelines (and watch the Jazz Fest online this weekend via the city’s Millennium Park at Home livestreams)

    • Virtual and in-person events coming up:

  • Sat 9/5, 7 PM: Vic Mensa and Wyatt Waddell perform at the Lakeshore Drive-In outdoor series on the Museum Campus.
  • Sun 9/6, starting between 4 PM-9 PM: The Afrofusion DJ collective hosts DJ Matrix, DJ Dee Money, and DJ Three K at the upper deck of the Promontory. Patrons buy a ticket for a two-hour timeslot and table, and capacity will be limited.
  • Tue-Fri through 11/1: The “Artists Run Chicago 2.0” exhibition is free to attend at the Hyde Park Art Center, and open to limited walk-in traffic, though reservations are encouraged.
