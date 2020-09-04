A labor of love 

This weekend, your faithful listings coordinator turns 21, doubled, plus a presidential term (that’s four years, folks—I know it seems like longer) and she’s already on Guy Fieri mode*. You may or may not have Monday off, and even those of you who do might not feel like anything is a weekend anymore. Perhaps it’s a good time to remember what Labor Day is all about. Here’s a list of films that Ben Sachs told us about in 2019 that should help you learn about the power of a union.

*Guy Fieri mode (sometimes regionally known as Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo syndrome) is a period of time in which anxious thoughts and feelings are discarded in favor of embracing the cheesy goodness of this great nation with the assistance of loud music, large portions of delicious foods, and breezy cargo shorts.

Look at and listen: