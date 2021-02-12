A fashion show, a paczki, and thou 

February is packed with activity, both online and off. Here are some events and things to do that I didn’t get to mention in the last PSA. Hope to see you out there!

Move your body:



Every Friday and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM: Yoga instructor and owner of Blue Rivers Studio Latipha Rivers offers a free beginner yoga class online, hosted by the University of Chicago’s Arts and Public Life Initiative. You can RSVP and find the Zoom link at the Facebook event listing.

Ooh ah Fashion! (apologies to Bowie):



Fri 2/12, 6 PM: The WasteShed, a reuse resource and sustainability non-profit on the north side, hosts the Distant DiscardDisco 2021 online. “Chicago’s hottest Trash Fashion Show” is a fundraiser for the WasteShed’s activities and will feature the wearable post-consumer work of 17 local artists in competition for cash prizes. You can watch for free, and find information on donating to the WasteShed here.

I’ve had it with you meddling kids:



Most evenings through February: Are there people in your house that you’d like to get away from for a few hours? FitzGerald’s in Berwyn is offering patrons the opportunity to rent their spaces for some limited-capacity “let’s go out” time. $100 gets you the club’s Sidebar for a double date (you can bring up to three people along with you) or a Movie Party (the club will screen the film you bring for yourself and up to eleven friends). A bartender will be there, but offer minimal contact service to help keep bar staff safe. You can also rent the outdoor firepit for a two-hour patio hang for $200 (again, attendance will be limited). Check out more details and make a reservation at FitzGerald’s website.

It’s pronounced “poonch key,” or you could also just say “Gimme that!”



Tue 2/16: Mardi Gras in Chicago also means it’s Paczki Day, and we're lucky that there's a bunch of bakeries and food outlets in Chicago that embrace this delectable fried dough concoction. On the south side, neighborhood favorite Bridgeport Bakery on Archer will be open extended hours all week (starting at 5 AM on Sunday and including a marathon shift of midnight to 5 PM on Tuesday). You can check out their wares (pre-ordering for paczki is encouraged!) at their Facebook page. And on the northwest side, Jefferson Park’s Delightful Pastries will take pre-orders today (Friday 2/12) at their website, but you can stop by and see what’s left on Monday and Tuesday if you miss the deadline.

More coming up:

Fri 2/12, 5 PM, Sat 2/13, 1:45 PM, and Sun 2/14, 12:20 PM: The Moonrunners Music Festival of roots, punk, country, and rock locals celebrates Valentine’s Day weekend with three online marathon livestreams viewable on YouTube.

Sat 2/13, 8 PM: Bitchin Bajas rock the Constellation for a livestream performance.

Thu 2/25, 6:30 PM: Save the date for the next installment of the Chicago Reader’s Book Club conversations. This month, we’re speaking to Chicago writer Eve Ewing about her book 1919.

