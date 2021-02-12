 A fashion show, a paczki, and thou | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

February 12, 2021 City Life | Public Service Announcement

A fashion show, a paczki, and thou 

Upcoming events and recommendations from our listings coordinator

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge DiscarDisco 2020

DiscarDisco 2020

Bryn High / Courtesy of the WasteShed

February is packed with activity, both online and off. Here are some events and things to do that I didn’t get to mention in the last PSA. Hope to see you out there!

Move your body:

  • Every Friday and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM: Yoga instructor and owner of Blue Rivers Studio Latipha Rivers offers a free beginner yoga class online, hosted by the University of Chicago’s Arts and Public Life Initiative. You can RSVP and find the Zoom link at the Facebook event listing.

Ooh ah Fashion! (apologies to Bowie):

  • Fri 2/12, 6 PM: The WasteShed, a reuse resource and sustainability non-profit on the north side, hosts the Distant DiscardDisco 2021 online. “Chicago’s hottest Trash Fashion Show” is a fundraiser for the WasteShed’s activities and will feature the wearable post-consumer work of 17 local artists in competition for cash prizes. You can watch for free, and find information on donating to the WasteShed here.

I’ve had it with you meddling kids:

  • Most evenings through February: Are there people in your house that you’d like to get away from for a few hours? FitzGerald’s in Berwyn is offering patrons the opportunity to rent their spaces for some limited-capacity “let’s go out” time. $100 gets you the club’s Sidebar for a double date (you can bring up to three people along with you) or a Movie Party (the club will screen the film you bring for yourself and up to eleven friends). A bartender will be there, but offer minimal contact service to help keep bar staff safe. You can also rent the outdoor firepit for a two-hour patio hang for $200 (again, attendance will be limited). Check out more details and make a reservation at FitzGerald’s website.

It’s pronounced “poonch key,” or you could also just say “Gimme that!”

  • Tue 2/16: Mardi Gras in Chicago also means it’s Paczki Day, and we're lucky that there's a bunch of bakeries and food outlets in Chicago that embrace this delectable fried dough concoction. On the south side, neighborhood favorite Bridgeport Bakery on Archer will be open extended hours all week (starting at 5 AM on Sunday and including a marathon shift of midnight to 5 PM on Tuesday). You can check out their wares (pre-ordering for paczki is encouraged!) at their Facebook page. And on the northwest side, Jefferson Park’s Delightful Pastries will take pre-orders today (Friday 2/12) at their website, but you can stop by and see what’s left on Monday and Tuesday if you miss the deadline.

More coming up:

  • Fri 2/12, 5 PM, Sat 2/13, 1:45 PM, and Sun 2/14, 12:20 PM: The Moonrunners Music Festival of roots, punk, country, and rock locals celebrates Valentine’s Day weekend with three online marathon livestreams viewable on YouTube.
  • Sat 2/13, 8 PM: Bitchin Bajas rock the Constellation for a livestream performance.
  • Thu 2/25, 6:30 PM: Save the date for the next installment of the Chicago Reader’s Book Club conversations. This month, we’re speaking to Chicago writer Eve Ewing about her book 1919.
  v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Public Service Announcement »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • The <i>Chicago Reader</i> Book Club presents Eve Ewing

    Recommended Agenda Online
    The Chicago Reader Book Club presents Eve Ewing (Reader Events)

    • Thu., Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Moonrunners Music Festival Valentine's Day Special day one featuring Jahshie P & Stevie Lee, Gallows Bound, Joey Henry's Dirty Sunshine Club, 4orty & Jesse's One Man Band, Stufy, Wormfoot, Chatterbox & the Latter-Day Satanists, Run Rabbit Run, and more (Fairs & Festivals)

    • Fri., Feb. 12, 5 p.m.
  • Bitchin Bajas

    Recommended Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Bitchin Bajas (Rock, Pop, Etc)

    • Sat., Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Agenda Online
    Moonrunners Music Festival Valentine’s Day Special day two featuring Peculiar Pretzelmen, Brook Blanche, Liz & the McGovern Brothers, Mikey Classic & Jayke Orvis, Last False Hope, Smelliot, Jake Cox, Local News Legend, Snake Oil Bandits, and more (Fairs & Festivals)

    • Sat., Feb. 13, 1:45 p.m.

  • Free All Ages Agenda Online
    Moonrunners Music Festival Valentine’s Day Special day three featuring Freight Train Rabbit Killer, King Strang, Jesse Wagner, Fishgutzzz & the Stinkin Orchestra, Evil Empire, Stoned Evergreen Travelers, Zander Schloss, She/Her/Hers, and more (Fairs & Festivals)

    • Sun., Feb. 14, 12:20 p.m.

  • Recommended Free Agenda Online
    Morning Yoga Online with Latipha Rivers (Special Events)

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.

Related Stories

Trending

Making social distancing sexy
Coupled up in quarantine
Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell takes charge at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Confused about the COVID-19 eviction bans? We've got you covered
Weaving tangled webs with Constellations and Missed Connections
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

02.12.21
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
Monet and Chicago
Galleries & Museums
Monet and Chicago Art Institute of Chicago
February 11
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation