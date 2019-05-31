 A decade into their career, Nails are only getting heavier and harder | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

May 31, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

A decade into their career, Nails are only getting heavier and harder 

click to enlarge Nails

Nails

Jimmy Hubbard

RNails, Misery Index, Outer Heaven, Ulthar, Hate Force

Sat 6/8, 6:30 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $23, 18+

In the current state of all things heavy, brutal, and loud, it’s hard to top California powerviolence band Nails. For their third full-length, 2016’s You Will Never Be One of Us (Nuclear Blast), the Oxnard four-piece put together one of the toughest records in recent memory, piling up doomy dirges, aggressive crust punk, guttural grind, and enough dive-bomb guitar solos to make Kerry King blush. It’s been a three-year wait for new Nails tunes, and their brand-new seven-inch delivers everything you’d want and more: the A side is “I Don't Want to Know You,” a ridiculously chaotic 70-second grind blast that crushes together unrelenting vocal trade-offs and nonstop, bombed-out riffing. On the B side “Endless Resistance,” Nails team up with extreme-metal legend Max Cavalera (Sepultura, Soulfly, Killer Be Killed), settling into a deep groove while Cavalera completely cuts loose on vocals. Nails turn ten this year, and as one of the heaviest and hardest bands in the game, they’re only getting heavier and harder with age.   v

