NOTE Many organizations have decided to postpone or cancel public events in light of ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Check our running list of cancellations. We suggest you call ahead or otherwise confirm with the organizer that any event not listed as canceled is still on before heading out.

Canceled Events

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

2/26-3/21: Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 3 and 7:30 PM; also Sun 3/1, 3 PM
Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Upstairs Theatre 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago Lincoln Park

Buy Tickets$20-$30, $15 students

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Steppenwolf for Young Adults presents Isaac Gómez's stage adaptation of the bestselling novel (and National Book Award finalist) by Erika L. Sánchez, starring Steppenwolf ensemble member Karen Rodriguez and directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez. Rodriguez plays Julia, a Mexican American girl in Chicago who tries to follow her dreams of becoming a writer in the aftermath of her sister's death. The performance on Friday, March 6, 7:30 PM, is ASL interpreted and open captioned. The performance on Saturday, March 7, 3 PM is with audio description and includes a touch tour. The performance on Saturday, March 21, 3 PM is designated as "relaxed/sensory friendly." 312-335-1650

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
Do You Feel Anger?

1/23-3/15: Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 3 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM
A Red Orchid Theatre 1531 N. Wells St., Chicago Old Town

Buy TicketsPreviews 1/23-2/1, $15-$25; regular run 2/2-3/15, $30 Thu, $35 Fri and Sat matinee, $40 Sat eve and Sun matinee

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Sofia has been hired as an "empathy coach" at a debt collection agency, and finds that creating emotional connections in an environment of complicity is more difficult than she imagined. Jess McLeod directs Mara Nelson-Greenberg's absurdist comedy. 312-943-8722
Recommended The Short List (Theater)
Middle Passage

2/14-4/5: previews 2/14-2/22, Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 8 PM, Sun 4 PM, opening night Mon 2/24, 7:30 PM; regular run 2/27-4/5, Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 4 and 8 PM, Sun 4 PM
Lifeline Theatre 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago Rogers Park/West Rogers Park

Buy Tickets$25 previews, $45 regular run ($35 seniors, $20 students and rush)

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been postponed. Contact box office for information.


Charles Johnson's 1990 National Book Award-winning novel about Rutherford Calhoun, a newly freed slave from Illinois in New Orleans who stows away on an outbound boat to avoid an unwanted marriage, only to find himself on a slave ship bound for Africa, comes to Lifeline in an adaptation by David Barr III and Lifeline artistic director Ilesa Duncan, who also directs. The show was previously presented under the title Rutherford's Travels at Pegasus Theatre Chicago in 2016. Michael Morrow plays Rutherford, and the cast includes Lifeline regulars Patrick Blashill and Christopher Hainsworth. The performance on Saturday, 2/29 at 4 PM is audio described and features a touch tour for the visually impaired at 2:30 PM. The performances on Sunday, 3/4 at 4 PM and Friday 3/27 at 7:30 PM are open captioned. 773-761-4477

Recommended All Ages The Short List (Theater)
The Ghost in Gadsden's Garden

2/22-3/22: Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 4:30 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM
Actors Gymnasium, Noyes Cultural Arts Center 927 Noyes St., Evanston Evanston

Buy Tickets$28, $18 students

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this even has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


A reclusive groundskeeper at an abandoned estate and his ghostly lover find their routine upended when Kid, a new, well, kid in town, shows up. Actors Gymnasium's latest foray into circus-and-physical-theater storytelling features designs by co-creator Sully Ratke and is recommended for ages 5 and up. 847-328-2795

Recommended Closing (Theater and Galleries) The Short List (Theater)
Grease

1/15-3/15: Wed 1 and 7:30 PM, Thu 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 4 and 8 PM, Sun 1 and 5 PM; Wed 1/15, 7:30 PM only; Wed 2/26-3/11, 1 PM only
Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire Suburbs Northwest

Buy Tickets$55-$60

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


The musical that began life (although in a different form) in Chicago in 1971, when Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey decided to pay homage to their 1950s teen years (including Jacobs's time at Chicago's Taft High School) returns to the suburbs for its first-ever production at the Marriott. Jimmy Nicholas and Leryn Turlington star as Danny and Sandy under Scott Weinstein's direction. 847-634-0200
Recommended Closing (Theater and Galleries) The Short List (Theater)
Bug

1/23-3/15: Tue 7:30 PM, Wed 2 and 7:30 PM, Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat-Sun 3 and 7:30 PM; see website for complete schedule
Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Downstairs Theater 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago Old Town

Buy Tickets$20-$122

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Tracy Letts's clammy psychological drama, first produced in London in 1996 and later seen locally at A Red Orchid Theatre, where original star Michael Shannon is an ensemble member, gets a revival with Steppenwolf. Set in a seedy motel, the story follows the folie a deux between Peter, a veteran of the first Gulf War, and Agnes, a cocktail waitress who is hiding from her violent ex-con former husband. Peter's paranoia about everything from UFOs to the small insects he believes live underneath his skin begins to affect Agnes as the two misfits try to create a world where they will be safe. David Cromer directs, with Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood starring as Agnes and Peter. The cast also includes Randall Arney, Jennifer Engstrom, and Steve Key. 312-335-1650
Recommended Closing (Theater and Galleries) The Short List (Theater)
Sheepdog

Through 3/15: Thu-Sat 8 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Sat 2/29, 3/7, and 3/14, 3 PM; no shows Thu 3/5 and 3/12
Theater Wit 1229 W. Belmont, Chicago Lakeview

Buy TicketsPreviews 1/16-1/18, Thu-Fri, Thu pay what you can, Fri-Sat $20, $10 students; regular run 1/19-2/29, $42, $35 seniors, $25 under 30, $15 industry Thu and Fri; $15 student same day every performance, pending availability

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Shattered Globe Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of Kevin Artigue's play about Amina and Ryan, a Black woman and a white man who both serve on the Cleveland police force and begin falling in love. An officer-related shooting threatens their relationship and forces them to examine the intertwining roles of race and class on police violence. Wardell Julius Clark directs Leslie Ann Sheppard and Drew Schad. There is a performance with audio description on Friday, February 7, preceded at 6:45 PM by a touch tour. Tickets are $20 for this performance with the code "ACCESS." 773-975-8150
Recommended The Short List (Theater)
Kill Move Paradise

2/12-4/5: previews 2/12-2/18, Wed-Fri 8 PM, Sat 4 PM, Sun 2 PM, Tue 7:30 PM; opening night Wed 2/19, 7:30 PM; regular run 2/20-4/5, Wed-Thu 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 4 and 8 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Wed 3/11, 2 PM; no performances Sat 2/22, 4 PM or Friday, 3/13
TimeLine Theatre Company Wellington Avenue United Church of Christ, Baird Hall Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago Lakeview

Buy Tickets$25 previews; regular run $42 Wed-Fri, $49 Sat evenings, $57 Sat and Sun matinees, 35% off for students, $25 military, veterans, and first responders

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


James Ijames's drama imagines four young Black men stuck in a purgatorial afterlife (inspired by Elysium in Greek mythology), wrestling with how they lived and died in a culture where young Black people's deaths are treated too often as statistics. Wardell Julius Clark directs for TimeLine. The performances Sat 3/7 at 4 PM and Thu 3/26 at 7:30 PM are open captioned. The performance on Fri 3/20 at 8 PM is audio described, with a touch tour preceding the show. 773-281-8463

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
Plano

2/16-3/28: Thu-Sat 8 PM, Sun 3:30 PM; also Mon 3/2, 3/16, and 3/23, 8 PM
Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 Theatre 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago Lincoln Park

Buy TicketsPreviews 2/16-2/19, $10; regular run 2/20-3/28 $25-$35, $20 students, $15 industry

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 11: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


First Floor Theater joins Steppenwolf's LookOut Series with this production of a dark comedy by Will Arbery, directed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Audrey Francis. Three sisters near the eponymous Texas town are overcome with odd plagues associated with the men in their lives. 312-335-1650

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
An Iliad

2/26-4/5: Wed-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM
Oriental Institute Museum University of Chicago, 1155 E. 58th, Chicago Hyde Park

Buy Tickets$125

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12, 3 PM: this event has been postponed. New performance dates will be announced at a later time.


Timothy Edward Kane reprises his 2013 performance in this one-man adaptation of Homer's Iliad, created by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare from a translation by Robert Fagles. Kane performs under Charles Newell's direction. The production takes place promenade style in galleries at the Oriental Institute. 773-753-4472

Recommended The Short List (Theater) User Submitted
What the Constitution Means to Me

3/4-4/12: Tue 7:30 PM, Wed 2 and 7:30 PM, Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 8 PM, Sun 2 and 7:30 PM; Wed 3/18 and 4/1, 7:30 PM only; Sun 3/15, 3/29, and 4/12, 2 PM only
Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago Loop

Buy Tickets$30-$85

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been suspended until at least the end of March. Contact the box office for further information about exchanges or refunds.


Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated Broadway hit, which she originally also performed under Oliver Butler's direction, plays in a touring production with Maria Dizzia as "Heidi." The play recounts Schreck's time as a high schooler delivering speeches about the U.S. Constitution to American Legion posts to raise money for college. Along the way, she offers insights into how the document connects with her own family's history, which includes domestic violence and abortion. Dizzia, a vet of Orange Is the New Black and Broadway, is joined in this touring production by Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian, who were in the Broadway run, as well as "student debater" Jocelyn Shek from Los Angeles. 800-775-200

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
Lipstick Lobotomy

2/13-3/28: Thu-Sat 8 PM
Trap Door Theatre 1655 W. Cortland St., Chicago Wicker Park/Bucktown

Buy Tickets$20 Thu-Fri, $25 Sat; also 2-for-1 Thu

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12, 4:30 PM: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Rosemary Kennedy, the soon-to-be-lobotomized sister of JFK, and the playwright's aunt strike up a friendship at a high-end women's sanitarium in 1941, right before undergoing the procedure. Krista Knight's blackly comic play makes its world premiere at Trap Door under Kate Hendrickson's direction. 773-384-0494

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
A Doll's House

2/6-3/22: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Mon 2/10, 7:30 PM
Raven Theatre 6157 N. Clark St., Chicago Edgewater

Buy TicketsPreviews 2/6-2/9 $32 ($29 online), regular run 2/10-3/22, $46 ($43 online), seniors/teachers $41 ($38 online), students, active military, and veterans, $15

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12, 9:45 PM: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Henrik Ibsen's groundbreaking drama about a young wife who realizes that she must break free from the suffocating world of patriarchy and domesticity, translated by Anne-Charlotte Hanes Harvey and adapted by Harvey and Kirsten Brandt, continues the season at Raven Theatre. Lauren Shouse directs the Chicago premiere of this adaptation. The performance on Sunday, 3/8 at 3 PM is open captioned and includes a touch tour at 1:45 PM. 773-338-2177
Recommended The Short List (Theater)
The Layover

2/20-3/22: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 2:30 PM
Greenhouse Theater Center 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago Lincoln Park

Buy Tickets$20

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Leslye Headland, the cocreator of the Netflix series Russian Doll and author of the play (later film) Bachelorette, wrote this 2016 play about a couple meeting during a layover one Thanksgiving weekend and finding their lives turned upside down. Drew Shirley directs the Chicago premiere for The Comrades. 773-404-7336

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
Her Honor Jane Byrne

2/26-4/12: Wed-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Thu 3/12 and 3/26, 2 PM; Sun 3/22 and 4/5, 7:30 PM; Sun 3/8, 6 PM only; Sat 2/29 and 3/7, 7:30 PM only
Lookingglass Theatre Company Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago Gold Coast/Mag Mile/Streeterville

Buy Tickets$35-$85

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


J. Nicole Brooks's world premiere at Lookingglass (the first in a planned quartet of dramas about Chicago politics) focuses on Chicago's first woman mayor and the three weeks she spent living at the Cabrini-Green housing project. Brooks also directs a cast that includes Robert Cornelius, Thomas J. Cox, TaRon Patton, and Christine Mary Dunford as Byrne. 312-337-0665

Recommended The Short List (Theater)
Incomplete Conversations

3/4-4/4: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM; also Wed 3/4, 7:30 PM (preview)
Tapestry Fellowship Church 3824 W. Irving Park, Chicago Other North

Buy Tickets$30, $20 students and seniors

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Silent Theatre Company brings back its hit show from last fall, described by Reader critic Max Maller as "an astonishing play." Set in an actual church, the story (written and directed by Nell Voss) follows congregants around at the funeral of Pastor Eddy. Unlike earlier Silent Theatre Company shows, this one features spoken dialogue. Free childcare is provided onsite during the performances.

<i>Incomplete Conversations</i>

Do You Believe in Madness?

Through May 31: Tue-Thu 8 PM, Fri-Sat 8 and 11 PM, Sun 7 PM
Second City 1616 N. Wells St., Chicago Old Town

Buy Tickets$31-$58

, ,
UPDATE Friday, March 13, 10:20 AM: this event has been canceled through March 26 or until further notice. Refunds for performances through March 26 available at point of purchase.


Ryan Bernier directs the latest mainstage revue for Second City as part of the company's 60th anniversary celebrations. The brand new ensemble includes Mary Catherine Curran, Sarah Dell’Amico, Andrew Knox, Asia Martin, Jordan Savusa, and Adam Schreck, with musical direction by Nick Gage. 312-337-3992
All Ages
The Princess and the Pea

2/8-4/19: see website for complete schedule
Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire Suburbs Northwest

Buy Tickets$18.23

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale (also the source for the musical Once Upon a Mattress gets a new musical adaptation from Marc Robin (music) and Rick Boynton (book and lyrics, with additiona lyrics by Robin and Curt Dale Clark). Aaron Thielen directs for Marriott Theatre Young Audiences. 847-634-0200

Day of Absence

2/27-3/22: Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 3 PM
Victory Gardens Theater 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago Lincoln Park

Buy Tickets$35, $25 students and seniors

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Congo Square Theater Company presents a revival of Douglas Turner Ward's one-act satire and "reverse minstrel show" (the white characters are often performed by Black actors in whiteface), which led to the creation of the highly influential Negro Ensemble Company in New York. When all the Black workers in a southern town disappear, the white residents are in an uproar. Anthony Irons directs. 773-871-3000
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

3/7-4/12: Wed 7:30 PM, Thu and 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 2 and 8 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Sun 3/8 and 3/22, 7:30 PM; Tue 3/31, 7:30 PM; Sat 3/7, 8 PM only; Thu 3/12 and 3/26, 7:30 PM only
Goodman Theatre 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago Loop

Buy Tickets$20-$70

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12, 6 PM: this event has been suspended until further notice. Options for ticket holders include a credit towards a future Goodman production or a tax deduction for the total value.


Jocelyn Bioh's comedy about a "queen bee" at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school in the 1980s whose aspirations to compete for the Miss Universe title are undone by the arrival of a new student was a hit off-Broadway. Lili-Anne Brown, who staged last season's Lottery Day for the Goodman, returns to the theater for this production. The performance on Sat 4/4 at 2 PM is audio described and preceded by a touch tour at 12:30 PM. The performance on Wed 4/8 at 7:30 PM, is ASL interpreted. The performance on Sat 4/11 at 2 PM is open captioned. For more information on accessibility, visit goodmantheatre.org/tickets/accessibility. 312-443-3800

The Lady From the Sea

3/12-4/12: Wed-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat-Sun 2 and 7:30 PM
Court Theatre 5535 S. Ellis Ave., Chicago Hyde Park

Buy TicketsPreviews 3/12-3/20, $28.50-$66; regular run 3/21-4/12, $37.50-$84

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 11, 3 PM: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Henrik Ibsen's drama (translated by Rolf Fjelde) about a lighthouse keeper's daughter torn between staying in her practical landlocked marriage and the allure of adventure offered by a troubled sailor she loved earlier in her life is directed for Court by Shana Cooper. Chaon Cross stars. 773-753-4472

Red Kite, Brown Box

2/28-3/21: Fri 10 AM, 11:30 AM, and 1 PM, Sat noon and 1:30 PM
Chicago Children's Theatre, the Station 100 S. Racine Ave., Chicago West Loop/Fulton Market

Buy Tickets$10

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Chicago Children's Theater artistic director Jacqueline Russell conceived and directed this performance experience geared toward children with autism and sensory sensitivities, their families, and caregivers. Audience members go on a journey where they transform brown boxes into homes, forts, and other imaginative environments, aided by specially trained teaching artists. Recommended for ages 5 and up. 312-374-8835

The Secret of My Success

2/12-3/29: Wed 1:30 and 7 PM, Thu 7 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 1 and 5:30 PM; Wed 2/12, 7 PM only
Paramount Theatre 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora Suburbs Southwest

Buy Tickets$36-$74

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Paramount presents the world premiere of a musical based on the 1987 comedy starring Michael J. Fox as Brantley Foster, a newly arrived Kansan in Manhattan trying to make his way up the corporate ladder and encountering farcical obstacles. Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler created the score, with a book by Gordon Greenberg and Steven Rosen, adapted from A.J. Carothers's original story idea for the movie. Greenberg also directs Billy Harrigan Tighe as Brantley, with Sydney Morton as Christy, his executive love interest. 630-896-6666

The Healing

2/22-4/12: Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Thu 3/5, 7:30 PM; Sat 2/22 and 2/29, 8 PM only
Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center 4450 N. Clark St., Chicago Uptown

Buy TicketsPreviews 2/22-3/1, $45; regular run 3/5-4/12, $55 Sat matinee, $65 Fri and Sat evening and Sun matinees

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been postponed Contact box office for more information.


Black Ensemble founder and CEO Jackie Taylor created this show as an exploration of the roots of racism and how it affects our daily lives, featuring music made famous by artists such as Marvin Gaye, Carole King, and Stevie Wonder, as well as original music by Taylor, who also directs. 773-769-4451

The Farewell Fables: satellites, songs, and cereal

3/12-3/29: Thu-Sun 7 PM
Links Hall at Constellation 3111 N. Western Ave., Chicago Roscoe Village

Buy Tickets$25, $15 students

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been postponed. Contact box office for more information.


Cabinet of Curiosity, a company formed by former Redmoon producing artistic director Frank Maugeri, offers this multidisciplinary piece about four "galactic gods" who decide to pack it in and leave humans to their own devices. But first, they're throwing a farewell party. The piece is conceived and directed by Maugeri, with text by Seth Bockley, and incorporates dance, music, puppetry, found-object installations, and more. 773-281-0824

An American in Paris

1/31-3/29: Wed 1:30 PM, Thu 1:30 and 8 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 2 and 6 PM
Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace Other Suburbs West

Buy TicketsPreviews 1/31-2/6, $65-$70, regular run 2/7-3/29, $60-$75 ($55 matinees for seniors)

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Based on the 1951 film starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron as an American GI with artistic aspirations and the French woman he falls in love with, this musical's score includes George and Ira Gershwin's original songs as well as a new book by Craig Lucas. Lynne Kurdziel-Formato directs for Drury Lane. 630-530-0111
Pineapple

3/12-4/11: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Sat 4/11, 3 PM
Den Theatre 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago Wicker Park/Bucktown

Buy TicketsPreviews 3/12-3/13, $5-$20; regular run 3/14-4/11, $35

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Irish Theatre of Chicago presents the U.S. premiere of Phillip McMahon's drama about a family in Dublin's impoverished Ballymun neighborhood, struggling to survive as the housing projects are demolished. 773-697-3830

Verböten

Through 3/29: Thu-Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 3 PM; Sat 3/14, 2 PM only; Sat 3/28, 2 PM and 7 PM; no show Sun 3/22
Chopin Theatre 1543 W. Division St., Chicago Ukrainian Village/East Village

Buy Tickets$20-$50

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Brett Neveu's homage to the Chicago punk scene of the early 1980s features music and lyrics by Jason Narducy, the original guitarist (starting at age 10) for the band Verböten, cited by Dave Grohl as an inspiration. A young band on the verge of their big break at the Cubby Bear faces family complications in this production, directed by House Theatre artistic director Nathan Allen. 773-769-3832
Fast Company

3/4-4/11: Thu-Sat 8 PM Sun 6 PM; also Wed 3/4 and Mon 3/9, 8 PM (previews); Tue 3/11, 8 PM (opening night) and Mon 3/23 and 4/6, 8 PM (industry); no show Thu 3/12
Broadway Armory Park 5917 N. Broadway St., Chicago Edgewater

Buy TicketsPreviews 3/4-3/9, $10; regular run 3/13-4/11, $27 general, $35 reserved

,
UPDATE Thursday, March 12, 8:45 PM: this event has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.


Jackalope presents the Chicago premiere of Carla Ching's comedy about a family of con artists trying to keep the youngest daughter out of the family business. When she concocts a huge score, issues of trust and loyalty bubble to the fore. Kaiser Ahmed directs. 312-742-7502

Hundred Days

3/6-4/12: Wed-Sat 8 PM, Sun 5 PM;
Chopin Theatre 1543 W. Division St., Chicago Ukrainian Village/East Village

Buy TicketsPreviews 3/6-3/12, $25; regular run 3/13-4/12, $40, $35 students and seniors

,
UPDATE Friday, March 13: this event has been postponed. Contact box office for further information.


Kokandy Productions presents the Chicago premiere of a musical by The Bengsons, featuring a book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher. Royen Kent and Emilie Modaff star as Shaun and Abigail Bengson, with the premise being that they only have 100 days left to live and wrestling with the question of how to spend their remaining days. Director/performer Lucky Stiff stages the show, with music direction by Matthew Muñiz and choreography by Collin Quinn Rice. 773-769-3832

