Canceled Events

Steppenwolf for Young Adults presents Isaac Gómez's stage adaptation of the bestselling novel (and National Book Award finalist) by Erika L. Sánchez, starring Steppenwolf ensemble member Karen Rodriguez and directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez. Rodriguez plays Julia, a Mexican American girl in Chicago who tries to follow her dreams of becoming a writer in the aftermath of her sister's death. The performance on Friday, March 6, 7:30 PM, is ASL interpreted and open captioned. The performance on Saturday, March 7, 3 PM is with audio description and includes a touch tour. The performance on Saturday, March 21, 3 PM is designated as "relaxed/sensory friendly." 312-335-1650
Previews 1/23-2/1, $15-$25; regular run 2/2-3/15, $30 Thu, $35 Fri and Sat matinee, $40 Sat eve and Sun matinee
$25 previews, $45 regular run ($35 seniors, $20 students and rush)
Charles Johnson's 1990 National Book Award-winning novel about Rutherford Calhoun, a newly freed slave from Illinois in New Orleans who stows away on an outbound boat to avoid an unwanted marriage, only to find himself on a slave ship bound for Africa, comes to Lifeline in an adaptation by David Barr III and Lifeline artistic director Ilesa Duncan, who also directs. The show was previously presented under the title Rutherford's Travels at Pegasus Theatre Chicago in 2016. Michael Morrow plays Rutherford, and the cast includes Lifeline regulars Patrick Blashill and Christopher Hainsworth. The performance on Saturday, 2/29 at 4 PM is audio described and features a touch tour for the visually impaired at 2:30 PM. The performances on Sunday, 3/4 at 4 PM and Friday 3/27 at 7:30 PM are open captioned. 773-761-4477
A reclusive groundskeeper at an abandoned estate and his ghostly lover find their routine upended when Kid, a new, well, kid in town, shows up. Actors Gymnasium's latest foray into circus-and-physical-theater storytelling features designs by co-creator Sully Ratke and is recommended for ages 5 and up. 847-328-2795
Previews 1/16-1/18, Thu-Fri, Thu pay what you can, Fri-Sat $20, $10 students; regular run 1/19-2/29, $42, $35 seniors, $25 under 30, $15 industry Thu and Fri; $15 student same day every performance, pending availability
$25 previews; regular run $42 Wed-Fri, $49 Sat evenings, $57 Sat and Sun matinees, 35% off for students, $25 military, veterans, and first responders
James Ijames's drama imagines four young Black men stuck in a purgatorial afterlife (inspired by Elysium in Greek mythology), wrestling with how they lived and died in a culture where young Black people's deaths are treated too often as statistics. Wardell Julius Clark directs for TimeLine. The performances Sat 3/7 at 4 PM and Thu 3/26 at 7:30 PM are open captioned. The performance on Fri 3/20 at 8 PM is audio described, with a touch tour preceding the show. 773-281-8463
Previews 2/16-2/19, $10; regular run 2/20-3/28 $25-$35, $20 students, $15 industry
First Floor Theater joins Steppenwolf's LookOut Series with this production of a dark comedy by Will Arbery, directed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Audrey Francis. Three sisters near the eponymous Texas town are overcome with odd plagues associated with the men in their lives. 312-335-1650
Timothy Edward Kane reprises his 2013 performance in this one-man adaptation of Homer's Iliad, created by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare from a translation by Robert Fagles. Kane performs under Charles Newell's direction. The production takes place promenade style in galleries at the Oriental Institute. 773-753-4472
Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated Broadway hit, which she originally also performed under Oliver Butler's direction, plays in a touring production with Maria Dizzia as "Heidi." The play recounts Schreck's time as a high schooler delivering speeches about the U.S. Constitution to American Legion posts to raise money for college. Along the way, she offers insights into how the document connects with her own family's history, which includes domestic violence and abortion. Dizzia, a vet of Orange Is the New Black and Broadway, is joined in this touring production by Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian, who were in the Broadway run, as well as "student debater" Jocelyn Shek from Los Angeles. 800-775-200
$20 Thu-Fri, $25 Sat; also 2-for-1 Thu
Rosemary Kennedy, the soon-to-be-lobotomized sister of JFK, and the playwright's aunt strike up a friendship at a high-end women's sanitarium in 1941, right before undergoing the procedure. Krista Knight's blackly comic play makes its world premiere at Trap Door under Kate Hendrickson's direction. 773-384-0494
Previews 2/6-2/9 $32 ($29 online), regular run 2/10-3/22, $46 ($43 online), seniors/teachers $41 ($38 online), students, active military, and veterans, $15
Leslye Headland, the cocreator of the Netflix series Russian Doll and author of the play (later film) Bachelorette, wrote this 2016 play about a couple meeting during a layover one Thanksgiving weekend and finding their lives turned upside down. Drew Shirley directs the Chicago premiere for The Comrades. 773-404-7336
J. Nicole Brooks's world premiere at Lookingglass (the first in a planned quartet of dramas about Chicago politics) focuses on Chicago's first woman mayor and the three weeks she spent living at the Cabrini-Green housing project. Brooks also directs a cast that includes Robert Cornelius, Thomas J. Cox, TaRon Patton, and Christine Mary Dunford as Byrne. 312-337-0665
Silent Theatre Company brings back its hit show from last fall, described by Reader critic Max Maller as "an astonishing play." Set in an actual church, the story (written and directed by Nell Voss) follows congregants around at the funeral of Pastor Eddy. Unlike earlier Silent Theatre Company shows, this one features spoken dialogue. Free childcare is provided onsite during the performances.
Jocelyn Bioh's comedy about a "queen bee" at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school in the 1980s whose aspirations to compete for the Miss Universe title are undone by the arrival of a new student was a hit off-Broadway. Lili-Anne Brown, who staged last season's Lottery Day for the Goodman, returns to the theater for this production. The performance on Sat 4/4 at 2 PM is audio described and preceded by a touch tour at 12:30 PM. The performance on Wed 4/8 at 7:30 PM, is ASL interpreted. The performance on Sat 4/11 at 2 PM is open captioned. For more information on accessibility, visit goodmantheatre.org/tickets/accessibility. 312-443-3800
Previews 3/12-3/20, $28.50-$66; regular run 3/21-4/12, $37.50-$84
Henrik Ibsen's drama (translated by Rolf Fjelde) about a lighthouse keeper's daughter torn between staying in her practical landlocked marriage and the allure of adventure offered by a troubled sailor she loved earlier in her life is directed for Court by Shana Cooper. Chaon Cross stars. 773-753-4472
Chicago Children's Theater artistic director Jacqueline Russell conceived and directed this performance experience geared toward children with autism and sensory sensitivities, their families, and caregivers. Audience members go on a journey where they transform brown boxes into homes, forts, and other imaginative environments, aided by specially trained teaching artists. Recommended for ages 5 and up. 312-374-8835
Paramount presents the world premiere of a musical based on the 1987 comedy starring Michael J. Fox as Brantley Foster, a newly arrived Kansan in Manhattan trying to make his way up the corporate ladder and encountering farcical obstacles. Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler created the score, with a book by Gordon Greenberg and Steven Rosen, adapted from A.J. Carothers's original story idea for the movie. Greenberg also directs Billy Harrigan Tighe as Brantley, with Sydney Morton as Christy, his executive love interest. 630-896-6666
Previews 2/22-3/1, $45; regular run 3/5-4/12, $55 Sat matinee, $65 Fri and Sat evening and Sun matinees
Black Ensemble founder and CEO Jackie Taylor created this show as an exploration of the roots of racism and how it affects our daily lives, featuring music made famous by artists such as Marvin Gaye, Carole King, and Stevie Wonder, as well as original music by Taylor, who also directs. 773-769-4451
Cabinet of Curiosity, a company formed by former Redmoon producing artistic director Frank Maugeri, offers this multidisciplinary piece about four "galactic gods" who decide to pack it in and leave humans to their own devices. But first, they're throwing a farewell party. The piece is conceived and directed by Maugeri, with text by Seth Bockley, and incorporates dance, music, puppetry, found-object installations, and more. 773-281-0824
Previews 1/31-2/6, $65-$70, regular run 2/7-3/29, $60-$75 ($55 matinees for seniors)
Previews 3/12-3/13, $5-$20; regular run 3/14-4/11, $35
Irish Theatre of Chicago presents the U.S. premiere of Phillip McMahon's drama about a family in Dublin's impoverished Ballymun neighborhood, struggling to survive as the housing projects are demolished. 773-697-3830
Previews 3/4-3/9, $10; regular run 3/13-4/11, $27 general, $35 reserved
Jackalope presents the Chicago premiere of Carla Ching's comedy about a family of con artists trying to keep the youngest daughter out of the family business. When she concocts a huge score, issues of trust and loyalty bubble to the fore. Kaiser Ahmed directs. 312-742-7502
Previews 3/6-3/12, $25; regular run 3/13-4/12, $40, $35 students and seniors
Kokandy Productions presents the Chicago premiere of a musical by The Bengsons, featuring a book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher. Royen Kent and Emilie Modaff star as Shaun and Abigail Bengson, with the premise being that they only have 100 days left to live and wrestling with the question of how to spend their remaining days. Director/performer Lucky Stiff stages the show, with music direction by Matthew Muñiz and choreography by Collin Quinn Rice. 773-769-3832