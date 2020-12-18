Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Latest issue
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
RSS
The Daily Reader, Early Warnings, and Food & Drink e-mails
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
City Life
News & Politics
Columns
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Events
Ads
Browse
How to place classified ads
Browse News & Politics
Features
Maya Dukmasova
Cannabis
The Ben Joravsky Show
Browse Music
Features
Chicagoans of Note
Gossip Wolf
The Listener
Secret History of Chicago Music
Music Reviews
Best Chicago albums of the 2010s
Early Warnings
Full music listings
Online events
Browse Film
Features
Movie reviews
Index of older long reviews
Small screen
Film archive: short reviews
This week’s movies of note
Movies of note: new reviews
Featured movie theaters
Browse Arts & Culture
Features
Recommended
Theater reviews
Art reviews
Ghost Light (news & notes)
Theater & Performance listings
Dance listings
Art listings
Improv/Sketch listings
Holiday events
Online events
Browse Food & Drink
Features
Mike Sula
Recommended
Reviews
Cannabis
Sommelier Series (paid sponsored content)
Events
Browse City Life
Community
The Mental Health Issue
Public Service Announcement
The Sex Issue
Shop Local
Sightseeing
Street View
Browse Columns
John Greenfield: On Transportation
Deanna Isaacs: On Culture
Ben Joravsky: On Politics
The Ben Joravsky Show
Dan Savage: Savage Love
Opinion
Browse Ads
Classifieds
Matches
How to advertise
Display advertising information
Classified advertising information
Submit a free Matches ad
Browse Events
Online events
Holiday events
Full event listings
Reader events
Recommended today
Recommended this weekend
This week’s movies of note
Early Warnings (Music)
Full music listings
Theater & Performance listings
Dance listings
Improv/Sketch listings
Art listings
Lit & Lectures listings
Food & Drink events
Cannabis events
Parties
Other stuff
Chicago Reader Book Club
TixReader: Buy tickets
Nominate! Best of bonus
Year in Review
Online events
Early Warnings
Articles
Issues
Find a paper
Store
Book Club
Donate
Articles
Clear Filters
Filters
Recommended
close
Categories
Year
Features
Arts & Culture
All Arts & Culture
Architecture
Art Feature
Art Review
Book Review
Book Swap
Books and Comics Issue
Books Issue
Calendar
Comedy
Comics
Dance
Fall Preview
Fall Theater and Dance
Fashion
Feature
Festival
Fiction
Flash Fiction
Ghost Light
History
Holiday Events
Lit Feature
New Year's Eve
Performing Arts Feature
Performing Arts Review
Prairie Pothole
Pride 2019
Pride 2020
Spring Theater and Dance
Theater Preview
Theater Review
Travel
Valentine's Day
Winter Theater and Dance
Film
All Film
Fall Preview
Film Issue
Flopcorn
Movie Feature
Movie Review
Small Screen
Food & Drink
All Food & Drink
Bar Review
Cooking with Cannabis
Fall Preview
Food & Drink Feature
Food, Drink, and Cannabis Issue
Key Ingredient
Restaurant Review
Best of Chicago
All Best of Chicago
Arts & Culture
Arts & Entertainment
Best of Chicago Ballot
Buy Local
Cannabis
City Life
Credits
Food & Drink
Goods & Services
Introduction
Music & Nightlife
Reasons to love Chicago
Sports & Recreation
Music
All Music
Chicagoans of Note
Concert Preview
Fall Preview
Gig Poster of the Week
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Music Feature
Music Review
Pitchfork
The Block Beat
The Listener
The Secret History of Chicago Music
City Life
All City Life
Comics Feature
Community
Feature
Feral Citizen
Holiday Gift Guide
Pets Issue
Public Service Announcement
Shop Local
Sightseeing
Stay at Home
Staycation
Street View
Windy Citizens
News & Politics
All News & Politics
Back Room Deal
Cannabis
Comics Feature
Culture
Essay
Fall Preview
Feature
Media
News
Our Town
Politics
Sports
The Ben Joravsky Show
Columns & Opinion
All Columns & Opinion
Identity & Culture
On Culture
On Media
On Politics
On Transportation
Opinion
Savage Love
Staff notes
To Be Blunt
Reader
All Reader
AAXLL Supply Co (sponsored advertising)
About
Aeriz (paid sponsored content)
Announcements
Camelot Illinois (sponsored advertising)
Cannabis Conversations (paid sponsored content)
Chicago Votes (sponsored advertising)
Classified advertising
David Jay Collins (sponsored advertising)
Digital Editions
Early to Bed (sponsored advertising)
Fufluns Foods (sponsored advertising)
Google Fiber Webpass (sponsored advertising)
GTI (paid sponsored content)
Invictus Media Group (sponsored advertising))
Leafwell (sponsored advertising)
Lyft (sponsored advertising)
Matches
Merlot (sponsored advertising)
Nature’s Care Company (sponsored advertising)
Poetry Foundation (sponsored advertising)
Press releases
Reader events
Reader: Planned Parenthood Illinois (sponsored advertising)
Red Bull (sponsored advertising)
SocialWorks (sponsored advertising))
Steve Allen Media (sponsored advertising)
Tequila Herradura (sponsored advertising)
The Foley Food and Wine Society (paid sponsored content)
The Lytle House (sponsored advertising)
Tulip Tree Gardens (sponsored advertising)
Verma Media (sponsored advertising)
Other Stuff
Blogs
clear
done
close
Categories
Year
Features
Issue.Year
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
clear
done
close
Categories
Year
Features
Features
Recommended
Member Picks
Slideshow
Video
Audio
Critics' Picks
Readers' Poll
Image
Sponsored
Gallery - User Submitted
clear
done
close
Sort by:
Most Recent
Top Viewed
Number of Comments
Most Shared
Relevance
Loading...
12 results
Arts & Culture
,
Lit Feature
Dec 18, 2020
The ten best Chicago books of 2020
Add these stories rooted in the city to your reading list.
By Adam Morgan
Tags:
Lit Feature
,
Year in Review 2020
,
Everywhere You Don't Belong
,
Gabriel Bump
,
The Beauty of Your Face
,
Sahar Mustafah
,
Finna
,
Nate Marshall
,
Too Much Midnight
,
Krista Franklin
,
The Most Beautiful Thing
,
Arshay Cooper
,
The Heart of a Woman
,
Florence B. Price
,
Rae Linda Brown
,
Stateway's Garden
,
Jasmon Drain
,
The Lost Book of Adana Moreau
,
Michael Zapata
,
Campus Counterspaces: Black and Latinx Student's Search for Community at Historically White Universities
,
Micere Keels
,
Sun Ra's Chicago: Atrofuturism and the City
,
William Sites
Music
,
Music Feature
Dec 21, 2020
The best overlooked Chicago records of 2020
We’ve all had a lot to pay attention to this year, but there’s always room for more great music.
By Leor Galil
Tags:
Music Feature
,
Best of 2020
,
Year in Review
,
Year in Review 2020
,
end-of-year lists
,
best albums
,
overlooked local music
,
overlooked
,
Rob Mitchum
,
Jeff Parker
,
Suite for Max Brown
,
Ozzuario
,
Existence Is Pain
,
Miranda Reinert
,
Wendy House Press
,
Buggin
,
Buggin Out
,
Bryanna Bennett
,
Casper McFadden
,
Audio Diary
,
Harvey Waters
,
Air Sits Heavy
,
Jusell, Prymek, Sage, Shiroishi
,
Fuubutsushi
,
Matthew Sage
,
Chris Jusell
,
Chaz Prymek
,
Patrick Shiroishi
,
Tree
,
Free Credit
,
MFn Melo
,
Brittney Carter
,
Solo the Dweeb
City Life
,
Feature
Dec 22, 2020
Changemakers of 2020—and beyond
Whether through organizing, the arts, or social media, these individuals took the year by the horns and made their mark on Chicago—and the world.
By Gretchen Sterba
Tags:
Feature
,
Eva Maria Lewis
,
Free Root Operation
,
Laundi Keepseagle
,
Save Money, Save Life
,
Nash Alam
,
Grassroots Collaborative
,
Ric Wilson
,
Rivka Yeker
,
Morgan Martinez
,
Hooligan Magazine
,
Maria Khwaja
,
Trina Reynolds-Tyler
,
Pidgeon Pagonis
,
Intersex Justice Project
,
Damon Williams
,
Jennifer Pagán
,
Let Us Breathe Collective
,
Year in Review 2020
Music
,
Music Feature
Dec 21, 2020
Chicago’s independent musicians stepped up their activism in 2020
With concerts and tours on hold for most of the year, the city’s music scene doubled down on mutual aid and fundraising for community groups.
By Jack Riedy
Tags:
Music Feature
,
Year in Review 2020
,
mutual aid
,
activism
,
fundraising
,
COVID-19
,
pandemic
,
Black Lives Matter
,
Matt Muse
,
People’s Grab-N-Go
,
Femdot
,
Delacreme Scholars
,
Femi Adigun
,
the Scholars Slide By
,
Love & Nappyness Hair Care Drive
,
Feed the West Side
,
John Walt Foundation
,
Nachelle Pugh
,
Pivot Gang
,
Frsh Waters
,
Qurissy Lopez
,
Bandcamp Friday
,
Nnamdï Ogbonnaya
,
Nnamdï
,
Brat
,
Krazy Karl
,
Black Plight
,
Assata’s Daughters
,
EAT Chicago
,
Chicago Community Bond Fund
,
Illinois Prison Project
,
Brave Space Alliance
,
Macie Stewart
,
Sima Cunningham
,
Ohmme
,
KC Tenants
,
Chicago Community Jail Support
,
Montessori School of Englewood
,
Kooyrigs
,
Warm Violet
,
Avery Springer
,
Art Is Love Vol. 1
,
Why? Records
,
Ruby Watson
,
Sen Morimoto
,
Tasha
,
Prison + Neighborhood Arts/Education Project
,
CIVLization
,
CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund
,
Situationchicago
,
Experimental Sound Studio
,
Quarantine Concerts
Arts & Culture
,
Dance
Dec 18, 2020
Dance in 2020 explored boundaries away from the stage
In a year of loss, artists found momentum and took care.
By Irene Hsiao
Tags:
Dance
,
Dance
,
Year in Review 2020
,
Jane Jerardi
,
Bril Barrett
,
M.A.D.D. Rhythms
,
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
,
Ayako Kato
,
Spence Warren
,
Nora Sharp
,
Links Hall
,
Dance Center of Columbia College
,
Kristina Fluty
,
Giau Minh Truong
,
Jacob Snodgrass
,
Experimental Sound Studio
,
Win
Arts & Culture
,
Performing Arts Feature
Dec 18, 2020
The onstage season was short, but there was plenty of drama in 2020
Getting back to normal isn't going to happen. And in many ways, it shouldn't.
By Kerry Reid
Tags:
Performing Arts Feature
,
Year in Review 2020
,
2020 Theater
,
Theater Wit
,
Teenage Dick
,
Mike Lew
,
Brian Balcom
,
MacGregor Arney
,
We See You W.A.T.
,
Miranda Gonzalez
,
UrbanTheater Company
,
Donterrio Johnson
,
David Zak
,
Pride Films and Plays
,
Victory Gardens
,
Erica Daniels
,
Chay Yew
,
Flea Theater
,
Second
News & Politics
,
Feature
Dec 21, 2020
A year like no other
On the violence, sadness, and hope of 2020
By Maya Dukmasova, Karen Hawkins, Adam M. Rhodes, Brianna Wellen, Salem Collo-Julin, Leor Galil, Taryn Allen, and Sujay Kumar
Tags:
Feature
,
Year in Review 2020
,
eviction
,
protest
,
anti-trans violence
,
police
,
therapy
,
lori lightfoot
,
death
,
coronavirus
,
pandemic
,
election 2020
Film
,
Movie Feature
Dec 22, 2020
Relive the year in film with these double features
Some of the best films of the year meet their matches.
By Becca James
Tags:
Movie Feature
,
The Assistant
,
Sound of Metal
,
Gretel & Hansel
,
Shirley
,
Come to Daddy
,
Blow the Man Down
,
The Lodge
,
Vivarium
,
Straight Up
,
Buffaloed
,
Spree
,
Freaky
,
The Half of It
,
Castle in the Ground
,
A Good Woman is Hard to Find
,
I'm Your Woman
,
Becky
,
Alone
,
Possessor
,
Black Bear
,
Year in Review 2020
Arts & Culture
,
Feature
Dec 22, 2020
The year of TikTok
How local creatives made the most of the social media platform in 2020
By Brianna Wellen
Tags:
Feature
,
TikTok
,
comedy
,
burlesque
,
drag
,
Alex Collyard
,
Elizabeth Gomez
,
Derry Queen
,
Iridessence
,
social media
,
Year in Review 2020
Food & Drink
,
Food & Drink Feature
Dec 18, 2020
The year in pivots
Chicago restaurants ate shit this year. A lot of shit was still pretty great.
By Mike Sula
Tags:
Food & Drink Feature
,
Year in Review 2020
,
the Powerhouse
,
Julia Gham
,
Lao Peng You
,
Little Madrid
,
O16
,
Chicago Ramen
,
Dining at a Distance
,
Erick Williams
,
Virtue
,
Reader Recipes: Chicago Cooks and Drinks at Home
,
Jasmine Sheth
,
Tasting India
,
Ethan Lim
,
Hermosa
,
Yuta Katsuyama
,
Snack Collective
,
Eve Studnicka
,
Dinner at the Grotto
,
Alexis Thomas
,
Black Cat Kitchen
,
Shin Thompson
,
Bokuchan
,
Furious Spoon
,
John Avila
,
Minahasa
,
Kedai Tepao
,
The Wurst
,
Vera Videnovich
,
Rachel Kimura
,
Atichat Srisawangpan
,
Inon Srisawangpan
,
In-On Thai
,
Dinkey DaDiva
,
Rafael Esparza
,
Mitchell AbouJamra
,
Evette’s
,
Passerotto
,
Jennifer Kim
City Life
,
Feature
Dec 22, 2020
My year of hiking
When the pandemic hit, I ran to the woods.
By S. Nicole Lane
Tags:
Feature
,
Year in Review 2020
,
hiking
,
outdoors
,
walking
,
Palos Park Woods
,
Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie
,
Starved Rock
,
Devil’s Lake
,
Wisconsin
,
Nordhouse Dunes
,
Michigan
,
Manistee River
,
Chicago’s Outerbelt Loop
Music
,
Music Feature
Dec 22, 2020
Showcasing gig posters in a year short on gigs
The
Reader
got creative to find ways to keep uplifting Chicago artists in 2020.
By Salem Collo-Julin
Tags:
Music Feature
,
Year in Review 2020
,
gig poster
,
music venue
,
COVID-19
,
fundraiser
,
flyer
,
concert
,
B Side
,
Gig Poster of the Week
,
Luca Cimarusti
,
Kevin Warwick
,
Nicole Marroquin
,
DeBarge
,
fantasy gig poster
,
Eric J. Garcia
,
Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz
,
Casa Aztlán
,
Andrea Hill Fitzgerald
,
Prince
,
Avalon Regal
,
Heather Anderson
,
CocoRosie
,
Empty Bottle
,
Tesh Silver
,
George Floyd
,
Big Floyd
,
DJ Screw
,
Dave “Medusa” Shelton
,
Rob Schwager
,
Meatmen
,
Medusa’s
,
John Vernon Forbes
,
Ralph Graham
Browse by Issue
Other Searches
Events
Location Guide
Member Search
Movie Showtimes
Movie Reviews
Article Archives
Issue Archives
Slideshows
Comments
Videos
Images
2020: Year in review
Best of Chicago 2019
About the
Chicago Reader
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Freelancing Info
Contact Us
Advertising information
Distribution Locations Map
Reader
Subscriptions/Back Issues
Reprints
Chicago Reader Book Club
Upcoming
Reader
events
TixReader: Buy event tickets
Store
Support the
Reader
: Become a member
Make a donation
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader
Powered by
Foundation