7 results
City Life
,
Shop Local
Jan 20, 2021
Thrifting from home
Support local secondhand shoppers without stepping foot outside.
By Taryn Allen
Tags:
Shop Local
,
Indoor Delights
,
thrifting
,
Instagram
,
Nido Mori
,
Darcy Martinez
,
SheaButterQueen
,
Round Two
,
Quarantini Vintage: Anna's "Stay Home" Goods
,
Anna De Ocampo Kain
,
Ziba Finds
,
Elhom Karbassi
Arts & Culture
,
Art Feature
Jan 18, 2021
The rug revival
Tufting their way through the pandemic
By S. Nicole Lane
Tags:
Art Feature
,
Indoor Delights
,
rug-making
,
rug revival
,
rugs
,
Nora Chin
,
Joanie Faletto
,
Zoi Zoi
,
Myles Emmons
,
tufting
,
Clubhouse
,
crafting
,
fiber arts
,
nostalgia
,
1970s
Arts & Culture
,
Lit Feature
Jan 19, 2021
According to Dr. Devon Price,
Laziness Does Not Exist
The Loyola psychology professor dismantles the “Laziness Lie.”
By Taylor Moore
Tags:
Lit Feature
,
Devon Price
,
Laziness Does Not Exist
,
Laziness Lie
,
Atria Books
,
burnout
,
achievement hunting
,
Indoor Delights
Arts & Culture
,
Feature
Jan 18, 2021
Finding happiness in letting go
Empty bookshelves aren’t a bad thing.
By Dmitry Samarov
Tags:
Feature
,
Indoor Delights
,
reorganizing
,
Marie Kondo
,
Open Books
,
moving
,
eBay
,
Etsy
,
Discogs
,
spark joy
Food & Drink
,
Food & Drink Feature
Jan 20, 2021
Giving myself a break: on oyatsu
How a snacking ritual makes the Chicago winter bearable
By Nina Li Coomes
Tags:
Food & Drink Feature
,
Indoor Delights
,
oyatsu
,
snack break
,
Chicago winter
,
fika
,
khavi
,
tea time
,
merienda
,
Devon Market
Arts & Culture
,
Feature
Jan 19, 2021
Attain nirvana by turning off your ceiling light
Moving away from harsh lighting reduces anxiety and improves coziness.
By Maya Dukmasova
Tags:
Feature
,
Indoor Delights
,
lighting
,
Nancy Clanton
,
lamps
,
lightbulbs
,
overhead light
,
Kelvin color temperature
,
color rendering index
,
dimmers
Arts & Culture
,
Performing Arts Feature
Jan 21, 2021
Video
Imagine U and Chicago Children's Theatre find ways to fight the winter blahs
They're bringing kids and families together through storytelling, crafts—and a viral 80s dance video.
By Kerry Reid
Tags:
Performing Arts Feature
,
Indoor Delights
,
Northwestern University
,
Imagine U
,
Lynn Kelso
,
National Theatre
,
Saturday Morning Live
,
Life Now
,
Amanda Tanguay
,
Ryan Foreman
,
Hannah Hakim
,
Pablo David Laucerica
,
Mia Nevarez
,
Alvin Chan
,
Ezri Claire Killeen
,
Cameron Miya
,
Libby Hatton
,
Ismael Lara Jr
,
Video
