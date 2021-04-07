40 Best Cam Sites in 2021 - The Top Live Sex Cams to Work For or Watch as a Cam Girl

April 07, 2021 Sponsored Content: | Paradise Media (paid sponsored content)
Cam sites are quickly rivaling the major porn sites in popularity, and it’s not hard to see why.
Cam girls, cam boys, and all types of webcam models are on the best cam sites, making for a diverse mixture of body types, ethnicities, gender expressions, and more.
Many of the top models on cam sites are not the kind of models you see on old-school porn sites!
If you're considering becoming a webcam model, you could actually make a killing. The top models on adult webcams sites can make upwards of $15,000 per month.
With that in mind, here we present the top 40 best webcam sites to work for and watch!
Before we get into the best cam sites to work for and our list of all 40 cam sites, here are some of the most popular cam sites by active daily users. Jerkmate is the most visited because it is what’s called a ‘cam aggregator’ and combines many cam sites into one.
The secret to success as a cam model is to find a site that has plenty of customers who are willing to pay premium prices to watch your shows. Stripchat has more of these customers than any other site we’ve found.
As a result, their models are well-compensated for their efforts — to the tune of $10,000+ a month in many cases (and that’s before the lucrative contests they run every month). You get paid every week as well, so it’s a great way to scrape together some emergency cash in a hurry.
It’s also a great place to get your feet wet, as new signups are boosted for their first 2 weeks on the site.
It’s no surprise that Chaturbate would be one of the best adult cam sites to work for, if for no other reason than it has the largest user base in the world.
Simply put, if you can get some eyeballs on your shows, you’ll make a mint here.
The downside to the huge number of viewers in your chat room? Chaturbate is extremely competitive. You’ll have to work to stand out, but it’s not that difficult to find a tribe of fans who are totally into webcam models just like you.
You can still do well in 1-on-1 settings here, but it’s much more efficient to try to make money from hundreds of viewers tipping tokens simultaneously.
OnlyFans is a bit different from the other live cam sites on this list. It’s not technically a cam site, but we feel it belongs here anyway because it’s a great way for models to build a passive income stream.
With OnlyFans, you can set up monthly subscriptions for cam shows or exclusive photos and videos. This gives you recurring income and also helps free up some of your time.
You get to set your own rates and keep 80% of your income, which is excellent!
The subscription costs are usually fairly low, though, so you might not make much until you can build a sizable audience. Many webcam models use other sites to direct people to their OnlyFans account, however.
LiveJasmin is one of the biggest cam sites out there, and unlike many of the other big dogs, it’s a great place to put on pay-per-minute shows. That means you can make a ton of money with a small audience, provided you can get people to keep coming back (and tipping, of course).
One of the best things about LiveJasmin, though, is that it allows cam-splitting. This means you can broadcast live there and on another live sex cam site simultaneously, effectively allowing you to do twice the work in half the time.
Camming that much will keep you busy, though, so be prepared to treat this as a real job.
BongaCams is the 2nd-largest live cam site on the internet, and it’s one of the top cam sites for doing huge shows. However, the viewers there like being able to see things for free (and only tips for what they like), so if you can’t entertain large crowds for a long time, it’s not for you.
In addition to the large user base, it’s very tempting to cam here for one big reason: it lets you keep more of your money than the other major cam sites. You can keep as much as 90% of your earnings here.
BongaCams also accepts all sorts of cam models, including men, women, couples, and trans performers, making it one of the most inclusive sex cam sites out there. We love to see it.
XModels has a heavy European presence, as it’s the top cam site over there. Despite that, models from all around the world have made a ton of money there.
It’s also a good choice if you're worried about friends and neighbors seeing you online - it allows you to block visitors from certain places, including around your address.
While you can make a lot of money here, you have to build up to it, as the site doesn’t allow you to set your own rates until you’ve been on it for 100 hours.
As a result, it’s geared more towards experienced and long-term cam girls than it is newbies.
Camming is just the bait on CamSoda, as many cam models use it to build fan bases they can sell pics and videos to. Most of the viewers want to see free content, and many are stingy with the tips.
Any content you make will be DMCA protected, ensuring no one will rip you off and start posting your stuff for free all over the place. They also offer health insurance support, so if you treat it like a real job, you can actually get benefits as well.
You really will have to treat CamSoda like a full-time job, though, which may be discouraging to some. You may just want to use it to drive traffic to your other endeavors.
In many ways, Streamate is the creme de la creme of camming sites. Almost all of the viewers are loaded, and they’re willing to pay top-dollar for any live sex show that tickles their fancy.
However, it can be hard to convince them that you’re capable of giving them that show. It takes a while to build up an audience, but doing so is quite lucrative indeed.
Uniquely, Streamate is almost entirely based on private shows, allowing you to really form a bond with your fans. You have a lot of control over who those fans are, too, as the site has excellent privacy settings.
While you can make a lot of money from each fan on Streamate, don’t expect to work around the clock. Still, it’s a great way to make full-time money from part-time work.
Flirt4Free may be the best site on this list in terms of ease of use. It does everything possible to make camming as fun and easy as it can be.
The downside is that there aren’t as many people here as you’ll find on some of the other sites. You’ll have to ask yourself how much that ease of use is worth.
If you can get people to show up, you can make a good amount of money off of them. The site is excellent at encouraging tipping, so you don’t have to deal with very many freeloaders.
Nonetheless, Flirt4Free keeps up to 80% of what you make (doesn’t sound very free to us, come to think of it).
Streamray has a tiered payout program that heavily favors big earners, as you get to keep 70% of any earnings over $10,000.
However, this system punishes those just starting out, as they take a huge chunk of your earnings before the $10k mark. This makes it difficult (and discouraging) to climb the ladder.
Still, you can get massive referral bonuses, so Streamray is a good choice for models with established audiences that will follow them to different platforms.
The list above contains all of our favorite adult webcam sites to work for, but it’s far from exhaustive.
There are a lot of webcam modeling sites to choose from, and to make your choice easier, we’ve taken a quick look at all the other live cam sites out there:
Cams.com is run by the same company that runs Steamray, so you can expect to have a lot of your money taken until you reach the $10k mark.
Tokens cost about 12 cents each, but interactions can cost as much as 500 tokens apiece, so it adds up quickly.
One of the best things about MyFreeCams is the fact they have an extensive wiki that will answer just about any question you have about being a cam model. They pay out 60% of your gross revenue, but they only accept cis female models.
Their tokens cost about a dime each, and their packages range from $20 to $150.
Another site run by the parent company of Steamray, JerkMate uses the same tiered payout program.
It heavily advertises porn stars as the cam girls of choice, but they’ll take anyone, including male and trans performers, so it's open to everyone of legal age.
ImLive offers daily payouts, and you can keep as much as 100% of your earnings. The site also helps you promote yourself to find a wider audience.
Tokens cost $1 each, and most webcam models don’t allow free chat, so it’s definitely pay-to-play.
Cam4 offers daily payouts and lets you keep all the money you earn in a private show. They also give out a lot of prize money every day.
Tokens cost about 20 cents each, and they also offer a premium membership for $19.99.
Xcams accepts all types of webcam models, including couples, and they also accommodate interactive tip-activated sex toys, making their shows more fun for everyone.
You only keep 45% of your earnings, though, and you have to make at least $100 before they’ll cash you out.
If you want to keep as much of your money as possible, SkyPrivate is one of the best cam sites for you. Their payouts start at 75% and can climb to 86%, and you never have to do free shows, as they only offer pay-per-minute sessions.
Their traffic is somewhat limited, however, and they have had issues with chargebacks in the past.
XLoveCam caters heavily to studio-based performers, but freelancers are welcome there as well. You keep 50% of your earnings, with the potential to pocket as much as 70% if you meet certain requirements.
This site is more popular overseas than in the US, and their webcam models reflect that.
If you don’t necessarily like performing live sex acts on camera, Lucky Crush may be a decent alternative. You can simply chat with members of the opposite sex, and the longer you keep them on the line, the more you get paid.
The earning potential is relatively low compared to other sites, though, maxing out at about $24/hr.
Run by one of the biggest porn reviewers on the internet, PornDudeCams is supported by the LiveJasmin network.
As a result, you’ll have all the advantages that they offer, although you may not get as much traffic.
The U.K.’s top camming site, BabeStation, does more than just stick you in front of a webcam. They’ll also help you arrange photo and video shoots, and even allow you to promote yourself on TV.
If all you want to do is cam, though, that might be more than you’re interested in.
FlirtyMania can be used for both innocent and sexy chatting, although you’ll definitely get paid more for showing some skin.
You have to build subscriptions, but the good news is you keep all the revenue from those subscribers.
If your two biggest loves are gaming and being naked, PlexStorm is for you. Like a sexy version of Twitch, it allows users to watch as you play video games naked.
Coins cost a nickel each, and you keep around half of your earnings.
CamLust lets you keep at least 75% of your earnings, with risers that kick in as you make more money. They also protect you from chargebacks, although they don’t help with marketing in any way.
Everything is handled through Skype, which presents its own benefits and drawbacks.
ManyVids allows you to perform live or sell pre-recorded shows, so you can earn even when you’re not glued to your webcam. It’s great for male and transgender performers, but they have so many categories that nearly everyone can make money here.
You’ll only get 60% of your earnings for most sales, though.
SoulCams offers a variety of private show options, but they only allow you to keep 50% of your earnings and leave you on the hook for all your chargebacks.
They do run plenty of contests that allow you to earn more dough, however.
You’ll keep half of what you make on MyDirtyHobby, but their software is pretty buggy, which makes actually working a pain.
They only get a fair amount of traffic, and many of their members prefer free content to paying for your shows.
Boleyn Models can set you up on over 14 major networks, although most of them are for Steamray’s parent site.
They act more like a modeling agency than a cam site.
Twero is as much a social media site as a cam site, and they allow you to stream live or sell photos and videos.
The social media aspect makes it easy to build an audience, but their relatively low traffic numbers will work against you.
You get to take 55-65% of your money home with CamWithHer, and they let you record your shows or sell pics as well.
You’ll also be able to set your own rates, and each token costs about a nickel. It's definitely one of the best sex cam sites online.
As the name suggests, PantyBay has a little bit of a different business model. In addition to doing shows, women can sell their underwear through the site.
This helps give you an additional revenue stream, which helps, because you only keep 45% of your earnings.
Backed by the same organization that brings you your favorite porn awards, AVN Stars is a hybrid site that allows camming, photo and video selling, and encourages social media-like interaction.
You’ll get 80% of what you make, and there’s a flat rate for all services.
If you’ve already built an audience, FanCentro can help you automate some of the most burdensome tasks you encounter creating content for them.
It allows you to have your own page, with whatever content you choose, and you get to keep 75% of the proceeds.
JustForFans was designed to take down OnlyFans, and it just may do it someday. The site allows performers to put all their content under one roof, and it’s heavily geared towards established adult industry members.
There are few kink restrictions, and you keep 85% of your subscriptions, which range from $5 to $15 per month.
FireCams allows you to do both pay-per-minute shows and set up private memberships in order to get recurring income.
However, they’re not terribly forthcoming with their payouts, and as best we can tell you’ll keep 30-50% of your tips.
You’ve likely seen big numbers thrown around, as every site promises you that it’s possible to make $10,000 per month or more on an adult webcam.
It’s true, that is possible — but few models reach that point. The ones that do treat it like a business and work hard at it for years on end.
If you do that, you can make camming a very lucrative full-time job. If you don’t put the work in, though, you may never make a single dollar.
Yes and no.
The sites will generate all the traffic — but it’s up to you to convince that traffic to visit your page.
That will depend on the site (VR cam sites require a lot more gear, for example), but for the most part, all you need is a computer with a webcam and a reliable internet connection.
No.
People come in all shapes and sizes, and there are fans out there that are interested in watching you just as you are. The important thing is to be yourself instead of trying to be something you’re not.
Sites like Chaturbate are particularly good for unconventional models as there is no one gatekeeping the signup process - you just need to be of legal age.
Yes, unless you sign an exclusive deal with one of them. Most cam models experiment with a variety of sites before focusing on one or two that they prefer.
That depends on the site. Some pay daily, others weekly, others only once a month.
Check the payment structure for your cam site of choice.
Yes — that’s the whole point of being a cam model!
However, you’ll earn more if you work more, and you’ll need to figure out what times of day you’ll make the most money.
Figure out where most of your viewers are, what time zone they're in, and when they're most likely be online (probably in the evening for their time zone).
Working for adult webcam sites can be an incredible job, whether it’s your full-time income or a fun side gig. You get to set your own hours, work from home, and get paid to have orgasms.
Is that not the dream?
We feel that StripChat is one of the best cam sites because of how they boost new performers, though the cam-splitting feature on LiveJasmin can be excellent for reaching the widest audience possible.
It may take some trial and error, but the top cam site for you is out there. Your fans are waiting — it’s time to get undressed and meet them.
Whichever cam site is best for you, we wish you look on your camming journey!