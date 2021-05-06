 Chicago Reader Nonprofit Survey 2021

May 06, 2021

Tell us about your Chicago nonprofit 

As the Chicago Reader joins the rich nonprofit community in Chicago, we want to learn more about the other organizations and individuals who do great work in the Chicago area. We are gathering a list of nonprofit organizations (and fiscally sponsored or grassroots groups) that serve the city and suburbs in the hopes of helping to tell their stories, and to provide a resource guide. As Chicago's alternative newspaper, we aspire to be an asset to the great work of Chicago's nonprofits and to find ways to develop meaningful partnerships. We invite you to join us on this important first step by filling out the Chicago Reader Nonprofit Survey 2021.

