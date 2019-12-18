2019: Year in review | Chicago Reader

click image

You want a list, I’ll write a damn list.

By Mike Sula

As the teens turn to the twenties, it’s a struggle to find a little cheer in the gloom.

By Ben Joravsky

The Chicago casino is still in the works, but it's likely to end up raising far less money for the city than originally promised.

By Deanna Isaacs

Four plays that recast history—collective and personal—with searing defiance.

By Kerry Reid and Catey Sullivan

The best moments in dance in 2019 focused on the power of community.

By Irene Hsiao

Because every year we seem to need more and more comedic relief.

By Brianna Wellen

2020 has some big shoes to fill.

By S. Nicole Lane

The best reading events of 2019 have been going strong for years.

By Salem Collo-Julin

Yes, there are some ties.

By Ben Sachs

The shrinking of music media requires a new definition of “overlooked,” but even the strictest criteria admit a vast unexplored trove of riches.

By Leor Galil