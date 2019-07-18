 Here's who is on the Pitchfork/Silver Room Block Party/ComplexCon cover (and the winner of our contest!) | Pitchfork | Chicago Reader

July 18, 2019 Music | Pitchfork

Here's who is on the Pitchfork/Silver Room Block Party/ComplexCon cover (and the winner of our contest!) 

How many did you guess correctly?

click image ILLUSTRATION BY JASON WYATT FREDERICK
  • Illustration by Jason Wyatt Frederick

A crowded festival weekend means a crowded cover! This year artist Jason Wyatt Frederick added the Silver Room Block Party and ComplexCon Chicago into the mix, which means that along with the who's who of Pitchfork (Ryan Schreiber, Grapetooth, Robyn) we got to see the likes of Silver Room owner Eric Williams, Ayana Contreras, and Fat Tiger Workshop (an adorable favorite among Reader staffers). The key is below, and the numbers in the illustration above will tell you who's who and what's what:

1. Stanley’s Fresh Fruits & Vegetables
2. A very hairy Harry Caray
3. Pusha-T (“push a tea”)
4. Ryan Schreiber
5. Belle & Sebastian (bell and Sebastian Bach)
6. Lala Lala
7. Winnemac Electrons baseball team
8. V.V. Lightbody
9. Standing on the Corner (“coroner”)
10. Snail Mail
11. Chai
12. Mike
13. Soccer Mommy
14. Flasher
15. Grapetooth
16. Low
17. Robyn
18. Trenchmouth (Damon Locks and Fred Armisen)
19. The Coctails
20. Eric Williams (Silver Room owner)
21. Stereolab
22. Ibeyi
23. JC Rivera
24. Aape
25. Mr. Flower Fantastic
26. The Shoe Doctor
27. Emotionally Unavailable
28. Duane Powell
29. Ayana Contreras
30. The Twilite Tone (“Twilight Zone”)
31. Ciera Mckissick
32. Pigeons & Planes
33. Pintrill
34. King Marie
35. Fat Tiger Workshop
36. Virgil Abloh
37. Blind Barber
38. DJ Slacky J
39. DJ Redlox
40. Ed Marszewski (Edmar)
41. Lori Lightfoot (dismantling the Daley Machine)
42. Rahm Emanuel
43. Mavis Staples

Congrats to Reader reader Emily Kasnak correctly guessed 33 of the 43 and won a pair of passes to this weekend's fest. Thanks for playing, everyone! We'll see you next again next year.  v

Related Events

  • Pitchfork Music Festival day one with Haim, Low, Mavis Staples, and more

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music)
    Pitchfork Music Festival day one with Haim, Low, Mavis Staples, and more @ Union Park

    • Fri., July 19, 1 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Pitchfork Music Festival day two with Isley Brothers, Jeremih, Belle & Sebastian, and more

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Pitchfork Music Festival day two with Isley Brothers, Jeremih, Belle & Sebastian, and more @ Union Park

    • Sat., July 20, 1 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Pitchfork Music Festival day three with Robyn, Snail Mail, Charli XCX, and more

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Pitchfork Music Festival day three with Robyn, Snail Mail, Charli XCX, and more @ Union Park

    • Sun., July 21, 1 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • ComplexCon day one with Ella Mai, Juice Wrld, Tobi Lou, Lucki, Young Guru, King Marie, Smoko Ono, Big Once, Cut-Cuz

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    ComplexCon day one with Ella Mai, Juice Wrld, Tobi Lou, Lucki, Young Guru, King Marie, Smoko Ono, Big Once, Cut-Cuz @ McCormick Place

    • Sat., July 20, 11 a.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    ComplexCon day two with Rick Ross, Schoolboy Q, Taylor Bennett, Saweetie, Austin Millz, Vic Lloyd, Siobhan Bell, Boi Jeanius, Joe Freshgoods, Rae Chardonnay @ McCormick Place

    • Sun., July 21, 11 a.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages
    Silver Room Block Party: The Greater Good with Masta Ace & Marco Polo, Ron Trent, Tobe Nwigwe, Papo Santiago, Independents ft. Brittney Carter & Thaione Davis, Billy Branch, and more @ Harper Court

    • Sat., July 20, 12 p.m.

