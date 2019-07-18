Here's who is on the Pitchfork/Silver Room Block Party/ComplexCon cover (and the winner of our contest!) 

click image Illustration by Jason Wyatt Frederick

A crowded festival weekend means a crowded cover! This year artist Jason Wyatt Frederick added the Silver Room Block Party and ComplexCon Chicago into the mix, which means that along with the who's who of Pitchfork (Ryan Schreiber, Grapetooth, Robyn) we got to see the likes of Silver Room owner Eric Williams, Ayana Contreras, and Fat Tiger Workshop (an adorable favorite among Reader staffers). The key is below, and the numbers in the illustration above will tell you who's who and what's what:

1. Stanley’s Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

2. A very hairy Harry Caray

3. Pusha-T (“push a tea”)

4. Ryan Schreiber

5. Belle & Sebastian (bell and Sebastian Bach)

6. Lala Lala

7. Winnemac Electrons baseball team

8. V.V. Lightbody

9. Standing on the Corner (“coroner”)

10. Snail Mail

11. Chai

12. Mike

13. Soccer Mommy

14. Flasher

15. Grapetooth

16. Low

17. Robyn

18. Trenchmouth (Damon Locks and Fred Armisen)

19. The Coctails

20. Eric Williams (Silver Room owner)

21. Stereolab

22. Ibeyi

23. JC Rivera

24. Aape

25. Mr. Flower Fantastic

26. The Shoe Doctor

27. Emotionally Unavailable

28. Duane Powell

29. Ayana Contreras

30. The Twilite Tone (“Twilight Zone”)

31. Ciera Mckissick

32. Pigeons & Planes

33. Pintrill

34. King Marie

35. Fat Tiger Workshop

36. Virgil Abloh

37. Blind Barber

38. DJ Slacky J

39. DJ Redlox

40. Ed Marszewski (Edmar)

41. Lori Lightfoot (dismantling the Daley Machine)

42. Rahm Emanuel

43. Mavis Staples

Congrats to Reader reader Emily Kasnak correctly guessed 33 of the 43 and won a pair of passes to this weekend's fest. Thanks for playing, everyone! We'll see you next again next year. v