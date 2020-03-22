The Reader 's stay-at-home chronicles: day two What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8 , aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

