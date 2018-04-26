 High rents force Wishbone out of its West Loop home after 26 years | Bleader

Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share
  |  

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Food & Drink / Food Chain High rents force Wishbone out of its West Loop home after 26 years

Posted By on 04.26.18 at 08:09 PM

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

WISHBONE
  • Wishbone


Wishbone founder Joel Nickson confirmed Thursday that he is moving his southern food icon, a pioneer of the West Loop/Fulton Market District restaurant scene, after 26 years on Washington and Morgan.

The reason? Higher rent.

"We have a location 1/2 a mile to the east lined up but yes, a lot of work and no fun moving," he told me in a Facebook message. "This neighborhood has gotten too pricey and as you know it is all a percentage battle and when you don't own you have to ask how much in beans and rice can I sell and pay yourself.

"Anyway it is a challenge but the staff is on board and many of them have been with me for many years so we are not hanging up the pots and pans just yet."

Wishbone's potentially getting forced out of its second location in the city had been rumored for months.

Commenters on the Facebook group True West Loop, which reported the closure and move earlier in the week, claim something horrible is coming to replace it:

"Wishbone's currently proposed replacement is one that's going to make eyes roll in the West Loop when and if it is announced, as resistance is already building," one post read.

But Nickson is mum on whoever is taking over and where he is going. He said the move could happen this summer.

Related The Cajun 'Wich: West Loop sandwich vets go NOLA at Mac and Mins; Mia Figlia, a trattoria from a Tizi Melloul vet; and fancy pancakes on Taylor Street at Stax Cafe. Plus: 13 southern restaurants
The Cajun 'Wich
West Loop sandwich vets go NOLA at Mac and Mins; Mia Figlia, a trattoria from a Tizi Melloul vet; and fancy pancakes on Taylor Street at Stax Cafe. Plus: 13 southern restaurants
West Loop sandwich vets go NOLA at Mac and Mins; Mia Figlia, a trattoria from a Tizi Melloul vet; and fancy pancakes on Taylor Street at Stax Cafe. Plus: 13 southern restaurants
By Mike Sula, Izidora Angel and Anne Spiselman
Restaurant Review

"I am thinking late August but maybe sooner," he said. "I can't at this time tell you who is coming in. I promised them that they will pick the time to announce.

He also didn't want to give out his new address just yet.

"I don't want to say yet where we are going," he said. "Might jinx the final meeting.  I will say it is 1/2 a mile east so not too far hopefully my customers will follow."

Tags: , , ,

Share

Related Locations

Related Stories

  • Best family-friendly restaurant

    Best family-friendly restaurant

    • Jun 22, 2017
  • The Cajun 'Wich

    The Cajun 'Wich

    West Loop sandwich vets go NOLA at Mac and Mins; Mia Figlia, a trattoria from a Tizi Melloul vet; and fancy pancakes on Taylor Street at Stax Cafe. Plus: 13 southern restaurants
    • by Mike Sula, Izidora Angel and Anne Spiselman
    • Sep 16, 2010

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Mike Sula

Agenda Teaser

04.27.18
Hang
Performing Arts
Hang Greenhouse Theater Center
April 05
Catharsis, Matt Ulery's Loom
Music
Catharsis, Matt Ulery's Loom Constellation
April 27
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2018 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation