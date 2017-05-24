Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
While Anwar Mahdi makes a habit of coordinating outfits with friends, this time it was an accident. He and his BFF and fellow School of the Art Institute student Janani Nathan both showed up to their school's annual fashion show in vibrant, oddly harmonious (but not at all matching) looks that included an unusual mixture of prints. Their ensembles, it turned out, suited their chief reason for attending the occasion: to view the collection of Natalie Castro. "She makes thees incredible pieces of work with playful shapes interacting with color and pattern," Nathan says. "I have really intimate relationships with the patterns and colors I see on anything, and I try to mimic those in my clothing." As for Mahdi and his hand-painted Bengal-tiger-striped shoes? "I kinda just wanted to stand out and look like a tiger," he says.
See more details of their eye-catching looks and other stylish SAIC Fashion 2017 attendees below:
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
Anwar painted the tiger pattern on his shoes himself.
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
Jessica Ciak sporting a boho-glam look.
click image
Isa Giallorenzo
Social columnist Candace Jordan of Candid Candace
click image
Isa Giallorenzo
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
Accessory design instructor Tommy Walton, who has also been a Master Chef contestant
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
click image
Isa Giallorenzo
Factor Chosen model-scout Jessie Sardina
click image
Isa Giallorenzo
click image
Isa Giallorenzo
Angela Morano, aka "the hat girl", wearing one of her headpieces.
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
click image
Isa Giallorenzo
SAIC professor and accessory designer Gillion Carrara was an honoree this year. She will be leaving her position as the director of the Fashion Resource Center to dedicate more time to her designs.
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
Majenta adopts the baby-doll look.
I'll soon be reviewing my favorite collections in the show. See more street style on the Chicago Looks blog.