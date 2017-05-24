Bleader

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Arts / Style Some of the most stylish attendees at the SAIC 2017 fashion show

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

While Anwar Mahdi makes a habit of coordinating outfits with friends, this time it was an accident. He and his BFF and fellow School of the Art Institute student Janani Nathan both showed up to their school's annual fashion show in vibrant, oddly harmonious (but not at all matching) looks that included an unusual mixture of prints. Their ensembles, it turned out, suited their chief reason for attending the occasion: to view the collection of Natalie Castro. "She makes thees incredible pieces of work with playful shapes interacting with color and pattern," Nathan says. "I have really intimate relationships with the patterns and colors I see on anything, and I try to mimic those in my clothing." As for Mahdi and his hand-painted Bengal-tiger-striped shoes? "I kinda just wanted to stand out and look like a tiger," he says.

See more details of their eye-catching looks and other stylish SAIC Fashion 2017 attendees below:


Anwar painted the tiger pattern on his shoes himself. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • Anwar painted the tiger pattern on his shoes himself.

Jessica Ciak sporting a boho-glam look. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • Jessica Ciak sporting a boho-glam look.


Social columnist Candace Jordan of Candid Candace - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • Social columnist Candace Jordan of Candid Candace

click image ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

Accessory design instructor Tommy Walton, who has also been a Master Chef contestant - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • Accessory design instructor Tommy Walton, who has also been a Master Chef contestant

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

Factor Chosen model-scout Jessie Sardina - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • Factor Chosen model-scout Jessie Sardina

click image ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

Angela Morano, aka "the hat girl", wearing one of her headpieces. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • Angela Morano, aka "the hat girl", wearing one of her headpieces.

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

SAIC professor and accessory designer Gillion Carrara was an honoree this year. She will be leaving her position as the director of the Fashion Resource Center to dedicate more time to her designs. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • SAIC professor and accessory designer Gillion Carrara was an honoree this year. She will be leaving her position as the director of the Fashion Resource Center to dedicate more time to her designs.

Majenta adopts the baby-doll look. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
  • Majenta adopts the baby-doll look.


I'll soon be reviewing my favorite collections in the show. See more street style on the Chicago Looks blog.


