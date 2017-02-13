February 13, 2017 News & Politics | Transportation

After an officer in an unmarked car seriously injures a cyclist, police blame the victim 

CPD says she blew a stop sign, but her lawyer says dash-cam video may prove the officer was at fault.

By

Tools

Around 11 PM on Wednesday, January 18, Abigail Kruger was sitting on her couch in her Lakeview duplex, just south of Wellington and Racine, when the evening's quiet was shattered by a loud bang. "I thought it was a gunshot, or…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation