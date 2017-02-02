February 02, 2017 Music | Music Calendar

Share

With this production of Carmen, Lyric Opera aims to recapture the energy of the 1875 original 

By
click to enlarge Carmen

Carmen

Lynn Lane

RLyric Opera's Carmen

Sat 2/11 through Sat 3/25, Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker, $17-$349, all-ages

In a press release for Carmen, Lyric general director, president, and CEO Anthony Freud says the company’s intention is to present this most popular of all operas with “the energy the piece had when it was new.” That’ll be tough, because the promiscuous title character was a shocker to audiences when the work premiered in 1875. What is sure to still fascinate, however, are Carmen’s fierce independence and Bizet’s melodic score. This new-to-Chicago production, directed by Rob Ashford, transports the action to the 20th century, ramps up the gypsy dancing, and is double cast in the major roles: Ekaterina Gubanova and Joseph Calleja play the seductress and her jealous lover, respectively, in the first five performances, Anita Rachvelishvili and Brandon Jovanovich in the final six. Even the conductor flips: on March 6 Harry Bicket hands the reins over to Ainars Rubikis, who’ll helm the work through the conclusion of its run on March 25.   v

More Music Calendar »

Tags: , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Lyric Opera's <i>Carmen</i>

    Recommended Soundboard All Ages
    Lyric Opera's Carmen @ Civic Opera House

    • Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. and Wed., Feb. 15, 2 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Deanna Isaacs

Agenda Teaser

02.02.17
24hrs, Ye Ali, James & the Giant Trap Beat
Music
24hrs, Ye Ali, James & the Giant Trap Beat Double Door
February 02
Drive-By Truckers, Kyle Craft
Music
Drive-By Truckers, Kyle Craft The Vic
February 02
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation