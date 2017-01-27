January 27, 2017 Music | Music Calendar

With his slick hooks and arrhythmic stutter, 24hrs is Atlanta to the bone 

Thu 2/2, 6 PM, Double Door, $20, $15 in advance, 1551 N. Damen, all ages

24hrs is waiting to receive plaudits like those collected by R&B-rap crossover acts Ty Dolla $ign—a frequent collaborator—and the also anonymously named Dvsn, if only because he’s as yet nowhere near as lyrically acute as the former or as spiritual as the latter. The Artist Formerly Known as Royce Rizzy is Atlanta to the bone, and his addiction to slick hooks and arrhythmic stutters no doubt shows off his firm reliance on the sonic tropes of the ATL (not to mention his mixtape partner, MadeInTYO, is also his brother). What’s really unexpected is his range. While 24hrs made his name on the downcast, confrontational “You Know,” his recent posse cut “What You Like” with Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa (and production from Hit-Boy) glides along with summery synths and a light but insistent 808 rhythm—it’s more an invitation than a warning. 24hrs has released only a few EPs and is still discovering his sound, but though it’s early, there’s an undeniable wholeness to his persona, which makes the recent self-released Sunset Blvd EP feel like it’s from a fully formed, multifaceted sex fiend.

