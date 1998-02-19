February 19, 1998 News & Politics | Media

WBEZ Gets an Earful 

By

Tools

Give us 12 or 18 months, says executive producer Doug Berman. Then we'll know what the public thinks of the news quiz Berman just brought to WBEZ. There are straws in the wind already, however--censure so sharp it could poke your eye…

full article »

Comments (14)

Showing 1-12 of 14

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 14

Add a comment

Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation