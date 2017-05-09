May 09, 2017 Arts & Culture | On Culture

Is something wrong at UIC’s College of Education? 

There is if you think its Urban Education program should be graduating black teachers.

By

Tools

UIC professor Therese Quinn lobbed a little bomb at her alma mater, the UIC College of Education, last week. The college had selected Quinn, who teaches in UIC's School of Art and Art History and heads its program in Museum and…

full article »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) New Review (Theater and Comedy)
    What Rhymes With America @ Theatre Above the Law

    • Through 5/27: Fri-Sat 8 PM, Sun 3 PM $20

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) New Review (Theater and Comedy)
    We're Gonna Die @ Den Theatre

    • Through 6/4: Thu-Sat 8 PM, Sun 3 PM $18

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater) New Review (Theater and Comedy)
    The Comedy Dance Collective @ iO Theater

    • 5/5-5/26: Fri 8:30 PM $14
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation