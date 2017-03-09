March 09, 2017 Food & Drink | Food & Drink Feature

The ultimate guide to Chicago brewery tours 

The best tours for beer geeks who're also cat lovers, home brewers with a dream, gluten-intolerant cyclists, experts who think they've seen it all, and more

By

Tools

The craft beer boom of the past several years has gifted Chicago with much more than some really fine suds. A dizzying number of new breweries have become the creative homes of brewers who're taking a kind of auteurist approach to…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared

Popular Events

  • Recommended Agenda
    Saint Pat’s Brunch Buffet @ The Pony

    • Sat 3/11, 9 AM-1 PM $30

  • Recommended Agenda Member Picks
    Soup & Bread @ Hideout

    • 1/4-3/29: Wed 5:30-8 PM Pay what you can
    • 1 going/interested

  • Recommended Agenda Free
    The Backroom @ Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

    • 2/25-3/25: Fri-Sat 5 PM-Midnight
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation