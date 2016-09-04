Five best bets for fall TV 

click to enlarge Craig Blankenhorn

High Maintenance

After six seasons as a webseries, the comedy about a New York marijuana deliveryman finally arrives with six half-hour episodes on HBO. The show, created by husband-wife team Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, is more about the clients getting the pot than the dealer (official character name: "The Guy") played by Sinclair. Weeds this is not, but that's a good thing. Premieres Fri 9/16 on HBO

The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey

Now that the trial of O.J. Simpson has been thoroughly rehashed, the true-crime TV craze has moved on to another high-profile 90s cold case: the unsolved murder of six-year-old pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey. Hot on the heels of the documentary The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered, which debuted September 5 on A&E, comes a six-part miniseries on CBS. Premieres Sun 9/18 on CBS

The Good Place

Since House of Lies ended in June, there's been a distinct dearth of Kristen Bell on our screens. Thankfully, Bell has found a new home in The Good Place, created by Parks and Recreation mastermind Michael Schur. The half-hour comedy, which also stars Ted Danson, is set in a heavenly afterlife reserved only for those who were good on earth—but somehow Bell's Eleanor, a terrible person, sneaks in. Premieres Mon 9/19 on NBC

Easy

Chicago-based filmmaker Joe Swanberg's first foray into streaming television will give locals a chance to pick apart the differences between the city they occupy and the one portrayed on Netflix. The eight episodes of the sitcom—written, directed, and produced by Swanberg (Drinking Buddies)—trace the personal stories of a wide-ranging cast of characters played by the likes of Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman, Marc Maron, Gugu Mbatha-raw—and Hannibal Buress, who should have no problem making like a local boy. Premieres on Thu 9/22 on Netflix

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Amy Sherman-Palladino has retaken the reins of the beloved mother-daughter dramedy she created. It's hard to imagine how four 90-minute episodes will begin to fill in the nine-year gap since the show went off the air—but if anyone can do it, Sherman-Palladino can. The highly anticipated miniseries revival also offers fans a chance to forget the show's dull, rushed final season. Premieres Fri 11/25 on Netflix