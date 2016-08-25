Trap House Chicago bridges streetwear and restorative justice 

Mashaun Hendricks is only 30 years old, but he says that he's "retired." For the average 30-year-old, that professional status would be ridiculous, but Hendricks boasts an unusually extensive resumé: he's been an economics teacher in Chicago, a restorative justice specialist at Chicago Public Schools, and a mentor for juvenile offenders. However, "none of that was really intentional" Hendricks says. "The only intentional thing I've done is Trap House Chicago."

Trap House is Hendricks's brainchild, a graphic T-shirt brand that's a synthesis of his love of streetwear and his zeal for community work and social justice. The first shirt design Trap House issued is stark red, with the words CRIME PAYS printed on the front in a bold white graffiti-style font. On the back of the shirt is a list of professions that "depend on crime to pay their salaries," Hendricks says, such as "police, lawyers, ambulances, judges, probation officers, and coroners." Last on the the list, bolded and underlined, is the phrase but not us. A percentage of the sales of the shirts, and of all Trap House Chicago clothing, goes to fund the organization's nonprofit wing, TRAP (Teens Reaching All Potential), which seeks to address the root problems of poverty and violence through teaching the values of restorative justice.

"Our intention is to be cool as hell," Hendricks says. "I want to see my young guys on the block with a CRIME PAYS T-shirt on and they surrounded by they homies and they all pointing at the shirt. They're the educators now. The main goal of those CRIME PAYS T-shirts is to raise awareness of an invisible system—that awareness hopefully leads to an actual crime strike, which will lead to a crime drought in Chicago."

Hendricks, who grew up in Roseland and now lives in South Shore, attended Columbia College in the mid-2000s, originally to study marketing, but dropped out to start his first streetwear line, called YORS (Young Overcomes Reaching Success). With phrases like EVERY NIGHT IS LADIES NIGHT and I LOVE MYSELF printed on the front of the T-shirts, YORS was a brand explicitly for women, who are rarely engaged by mostly male streetwear designers and fans.

click to enlarge Trap House Chicago’s crime pays T-shirts

T-shirts April Alonso

Hendricks abandoned YORS and the world of streetwear to make a transition into social and community work in 2010. He eventually discovered restorative justice, an approach that takes into account the victim and the community in addition to the offender, with the goals of fostering accountability and forgiveness. Hendricks describes it as "the way in which we value the lives and experiences of all people, specifically or especially people who have been marginalized, oppressed, and harmed—those who are at the bottom—and not just those in lower-income communities: those are the kids, the teenagers, and people of low-income rural communities as well."

The philosophy and practice of restorative justice encouraged Hendricks to teach a high school economics class at Banner South Academy High School in Jeffery Manor, where from 2010 to 2011 he conducted peace circles and engaged in open-ended dialogue with his students. He went on to serve as a mentor and restorative-justice specialist for the entire Chicago Public School system from 2014 until the end of this past school year—he helped implement restorative-justice practices and programs in all grades across the city. But with all his work and success, Hendricks could still see the deep-seated problems of poverty and crime right in front of him.

"A few years ago I was in a mentoring program in Englewood, and a few of my young men were late, and I went to go get them, and they were in the neighborhood trap house, or place where drugs are made, packaged, and distributed," Hendricks says. "Standing outside that trap house that day I was thinking, How can I get them out and keep them out of the trap house? And the idea came to me to start Trap House Chicago."

The streetwear industry rarely overlaps with the social-justice nonprofit field, but Hendricks's vision was of just that: a for- profit streetwear brand that fed into a nonprofit focused on enacting restorative-justice programs. "The process of restorative justice is really how I found myself," he says. "But my medium is T-shirts. It's what I understand."

­­—Mashaun Hendricks